The Indian Army launched a swift rescue operation after a truck accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. Troops evacuated the grievously injured driver, but the victim succumbed to his injuries despite receiving prompt medical assistance.

Army Conducts Rescue Operation After Truck Accident

Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to humanitarian service, the Indian Army launched a swift rescue operation following a tragic truck accident near the Nachlana area in Ramban district, officials said here on Sunday.

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According to reports, a truck rolled down into the deep Bichleri Nala, leaving the driver grievously injured.

Upon receiving information about the mishap, troops from a nearby Indian Army camp rushed to the accident site and immediately launched a rescue operation to evacuate the victim.

The injured driver was pulled out of the wreckage and swiftly shifted to the Army Camp's Medical Inspection (MI) Room, where emergency medical assistance was provided.

However, despite the prompt efforts of the military medical teams, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead before he could be shifted to the Sub-District Hospital in Banihal.

Locals Applaud Army's Humanitarian Role

The timely action by the army personnel ensured the rapid evacuation of the victim from the difficult terrain and highlighted the force's high state of preparedness in handling emergencies.

Local residents highly appreciated the quick response of the troops, praising the Indian Army for its constant support to civilians during times of crisis.

The incident once again reflects the dual role played by the Indian Army in the region, extending beyond national security to act as a dependable first responder ready to provide critical humanitarian aid in challenging situations.

Community Outreach in Rajouri

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on May 12 established a community radio "Sangam 88.8" in the Doongi block of the border district Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. It promotes local culture and offers opportunities to the youth living in the border area. (ANI)