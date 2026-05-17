Kamal Haasan urged giving CM Vijay's govt six months before evaluation, while Rajinikanth dismissed any jealousy over Vijay's political rise. Both actors affirmed their long-standing friendship and professional rivalry is without envy.

Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan on Sunday urged people not to judge a new government too quickly, stressing that newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and his team should be given time before being evaluated. Haasan, the chief of Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) said that it would be premature to judge a new administration within days of taking office.

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Addressing media personnel, Haasan said, "What can be said in two days would only be things related to astrology. The same applies to six days, and even to fifteen days. That's why we need to give him six months time."

Kamal Haasan on Politics and Vigilance

The MNM chief also said that the entry of newcomers into politics should not be viewed with suspicion, noting that many leaders who took charge after India's Independence were also first-timers. "Many new people have come in. But newcomers are nothing unusual in politics. When India got independence, all the ministers were newcomers too. So we shouldn't underestimate newcomers, nor should we expect too much from them," he said.

Haasan further urged voters to remain vigilant and monitor functioning of the government. "You are the ones who voted, right? So you should keep observing what happens and make sure things are going properly. We are also keeping a watch," Haasan said.

On the identity of Dravidian politics, Haasan said, "If a Tamil-speaking person from Tamil Nadu starts a political party, then it's a Dravidian party."

'No Jealousy, Only Competition': Haasan on Rajinikanth

The actor-turned politician also spoke about his long-standing friendship and professional rivalry with veteran actor Rajinikanth. "Rajinikanth said he would have been jealous if I had become Chief Minister. But he said it jokingly. Other than that, neither of us has ever been jealous of the other. We do compete with each other, but we've never been envious," Haasan said.

Describing their relationship one built on sportsmanship, he added, "We are the best sportsmen you can find in Tamil Nadu. It's just that we happen to be in the film industry. Even if we had been playing cricket, we would still have been the same."

Rajinikanth Dismisses 'Jealousy' Claims

The remarks come after megastar Rajinikanth earlier today dismissed speculation surrounding his meetings with former Chief Minister MK Stalin after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, asserting that his friendship with DMK chief was "beyond politics" and that he was neither jealous nor politically opposed to Chief Minister Vijay.

'Not Good to Compare': Rajinikanth on Vijay

Rajinikanth also addressed criticism over his reaction to Vijay becoming Chief Minister. "It was said that I did not congratulate Vijay at the airport. I posted my congratulations on X as soon as he won. I am not in politics. I have already left politics. When I am not in politics, why should I be jealous of him? What is destined for someone will happen, and what is not won't," he said.

The veteran actor praised Vijay's political rise. "There is a generation gap of 25 years between Vijay and me. I have said this before. If I compare myself with Vijay, it is not good for me. If Vijay compares himself with me, it is not good for him. I have seen him since he was a child. Why should I be jealous of him becoming the CM?" Rajnikanth said.

TVK Forms Government in Tamil Nadu

TVK emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu, winning 93 seats and leading in 14 others, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in the state's political landscape.

Vijay later sailed through a trust vote in the Assembly with support from Congress, Left parties, VCK and IUML, officially beginning the TVK government in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)