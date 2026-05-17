The Andhra Pradesh govt will give Rs 30,000 for a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth to address declining fertility rates. TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said the move is to combat low TFR in the state and across India.

AP's Policy to Boost Fertility Rate

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National Spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram on Sunday said the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to offer financial assistance for families having a third and fourth child is aimed at addressing the declining fertility rate in the state and across the country.

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Pattabhiram said that more than 75 per cent of Indian states are facing low fertility ratios, which could pose serious challenges in the future. Speaking to ANI, Pattabhiram said, "...The national average of TFR is around 2%... However, only a handful of states like Bihar, UP, and Jharkhand have a TFR above the replacement level of 2.1%... More than 75% of the states in the country are suffering from low fertility ratios, which is very dangerous for the future... That is the reason why today our leader, Chandrababu Naidu, is appealing to people to have more children..."

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to people to have more children in view of the falling fertility rates. "The state government of AP has come out with a population management policy... that every family which has a third child will be given a financial assistance of Rs 30,000, and a family having a fourth child will be given a financial assistance of Rs 40,000. This is being done to improve the fertility ratios, which are dropping," he further said.

Contrasting View on Population Control

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Shiv Pal Singh Patel said, "...there should be measures to control population growth...it is the biggest problem India is facing today."

Official Announcement by CM

The Andhra Pradesh government recently announced cash incentives for families having a third and fourth child. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made the announcement while addressing a public meeting in Narsannapeta, stating that the government would provide Rs 30,000 for the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child. (ANI)