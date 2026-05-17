Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a new Incubation and Innovation Centre at NID, Gandhinagar. He urged for creating robust, career-oriented opportunities for youth in the design sector, much like the IPL did for cricket.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the newly built 'Incubation and Innovation Centre' at the National Institute of Design (NID) in Gandhinagar, emphasising the urgent need to identify youth talent in the design sector and transform it into robust, career-oriented opportunities. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma.

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Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah stated that NID is not merely an educational institution but the country's premier platform connecting creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Speaking about the historic objective behind the establishment of NID in Ahmedabad in 1961, Shah said that although Gujaratis are generally known for business and trade, the aim of setting up NID in Gujarat was to provide a strong platform for the design talent and creativity present in every individual and bring it before society.

He added that design is not limited to art or attractive presentation, but is also the science of making the best use of space and improving public utility.

Amit Shah on professionalising design

Referring to cricket, the Union Home Minister recalled that in the past, even legendary players like Sunil Gavaskar received very little remuneration for Test matches, due to which parents discouraged children from taking up cricket. However, after the introduction of the IPL, cricket emerged as a strong career option. He said the same kind of professional opportunities need to be created in the design sector and at NID.

He emphasised that talented designers should receive the right platform and proper remuneration so that middle-class youth can confidently choose design as a career. During the exhibition at the institution, the Union Home Minister referred to vehicles designed by Indian designer Nitin Bose and said that India has no shortage of talent. He added that if the same design had been created by a Japanese designer, it would have received much greater global exposure. To address this gap, he suggested that NID should create a separate division with experts who can help commercialise designers' work and provide students with the right platform.

Recalling his visit to Patan in 1982, Shah praised the scientific approach and colour combinations used in the famous Patan Patola design and described it as part of India's rich heritage. He emphasised that today's design must expand into every field of society, from large industrial parks to high-tech sectors like semiconductors and chip design, as design plays an important role in every sector.

Praising the 'Gujarat Model' under the leadership of the Prime Minister, he said that today the entire nation is progressing through the harmonious blend of development and heritage. He stated that India has historically been advanced in architecture, Vastu Shastra and science since ancient times. The Iron Pillar near Delhi's Qutub Minar stands as a living example, remaining rust-free even after centuries. Carrying forward this legacy, the present government has transformed youth from job seekers into job creators through initiatives such as Make in India, Startup India and Digital India.

Design's role in a 'Viksit Bharat'

Emphasising the significance of the new centre, Piyush Goyal said that design is not limited merely to aesthetics, but is a medium to simplify the lives of ordinary people. He visited the design of Mahindra's electric car and other innovative products created by NID students and suggested that stronger collaboration should be built between educational institutions, industries and students. He stated that this centre would not remain limited only to academic curricula, but would provide a platform to transform the ideas of youth into commercially successful ventures.

Goyal's call to the youth

The Minister gave three major calls to the younger generation: Dream Big and Design Bold, meaning setting ambitious goals and designing fearlessly; designing for the world by focusing on semiconductors, AI and space technology; and adopting the mantra of Vocal for Local to promote local artisans and handicrafts.

He expressed confidence that this Innovation Centre would, in the coming years, carry the message of modernity and tradition to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across the country and play a significant role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Drawing a parallel with sports, Shah recalled that in the past, even legendary cricketers received minimal remuneration, discouraging parents from letting their children pursue the sport. However, the introduction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) transformed cricket into a viable career option. He suggested that NID should launch a dedicated professional division, similar to the IPL model, to provide economic and professional platforms to design talent so that middle-class youth can confidently choose it as a career.

"Expansion of design is extremely essential in every sector of society. From high-tech sectors, semiconductors, and chip design to all other industrial fields, design plays a critical role," Shah said, while also praising traditional Indian craftsmanship, including the scientific approach of the famous Patan Patola designs.

Gujarat's thriving startup ecosystem

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that in the 21st century, creativity, innovation, and design are the key drivers for nations to lead in global competition. "Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, NID has received a strong institutional framework and has become a global brand. With the mantra 'Design in India, Design for the World,' PM Narendra Modi has envisioned making India a global design hub," CM Patel said.

He added that the newly built centre will help students create designs ranging from "chip to ship," further boosting Gujarat's thriving startup ecosystem, which currently boasts over 16,000 operational startups.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted that innovation, design thinking, and entrepreneurship serve as the Triveni (confluence) in building a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047.' "Today, India is home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. The present government has successfully transformed the youth from job seekers into job creators through initiatives like Make in India, Startup India, and Digital India," Goyal said.

The Union Commerce Minister gave a three-pronged call to the younger generation: "Dream Big and Design Bold," design fearlessly for global sectors like semiconductors, AI, and space technology, and strictly adopt the mantra of "Vocal for Local" to uplift local artisans and handicrafts. (ANI)