J&K's Chief Minister has asked the Union Civil Aviation Minister to intervene in resolving baggage transportation issues for returning Hajj pilgrims. The problem stems from payload restrictions at Srinagar Airport due to runway maintenance.

J&K CM Seeks Intervention for Pilgrims' Baggage

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister has reached out to Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, seeking his urgent intervention to resolve issues regarding the transportation of checked-in baggage for Hajj pilgrims returning to the Union Territory. In an official statement shared on X, the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO) confirmed that a formal letter has been dispatched to the Union Minister to ensure the timely and secure delivery of the pilgrims' belongings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chief Minister has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister @RamMNK , seeking urgent intervention to ensure the timely and secure transportation of checked-in baggage belonging to Haj pilgrims returning to Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/OfkRLsi0Wk — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) June 1, 2026 "Chief Minister has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister @RamMNK, seeking urgent intervention to ensure the timely and secure transportation of checked-in baggage belonging to Hajj pilgrims returning to Jammu & Kashmir," the CMO J&K said.

Airport Restrictions Cause Baggage Diversion

Meanwhile, due to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued for Srinagar Airport and ongoing runway maintenance resulting in temporary runway length restrictions, payload limitations have been imposed on aircraft operations in the interest of flight safety, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

To avoid disruption to Hajj flight schedules and minimise inconvenience to pilgrims, the return journey of Hajj pilgrims operated by Akasa Airlines to the Srinagar Embarkation Point has been planned via Ahmedabad with 35 kg check-in baggage allowance up to Ahmedabad. Thereafter, 5 kg check-in baggage per pilgrim will be carried on the Ahmedabad-Srinagar flight, while the remaining 30 kg baggage will be transported separately by road to Srinagar. There is no change in the cabin baggage allowance.

These arrangements have been necessitated solely by airport operational constraints and aviation safety requirements. The Ministry of Minority Affairs, Hajj Committee of India and J&K State Hajj Committee are in constant coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the safe, smooth and dignified return of pilgrims. Safety cannot be compromised, and all decisions have been taken in the best interests of the pilgrims, the ministry stated.

In Islam, every individual must fulfil five duties (pillars), of which Hajj is one. The other four pillars are Shahada (faith declaration), Salah (daily prayer), Zakat (almsgiving), and Sawm (fasting in Ramadan). (ANI)