Srinagar: Jammu: Amid the nationwide outrage and condemnation in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly held a special session on Monday to express their condolences towards the victims and to denounce the act.

Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary says, "This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution and the spirit of unity, peace and harmony that have long characterized Jammu and Kashmir and our Nation."

"This House stands in full solidarity with the victims and their families. This House salutes the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who, while bravely attempting to save tourists, laid down his life."

"This House earnestly appeals to the Governments of all States and Union Territories of India to ensure the safety, dignity and well-being of Kashmiri students and citizens residing or traveling outside Jammu and Kashmir, and to take all necessary measures to prevent any incidents of harassment, discrimination or intimidation."

“This House calls upon all political parties, religious and community leaders, youth organizations, civil society groups and media houses across the nation to maintain calm, reject violence and divisive rhetoric and work collectively to uphold peace, unity and constitutional values.”

The session is being attended by all the members of the Legislative Assembly, including Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, Independent MLA from Baramulla Sheikh Abdul Rashid, AAP J&K President Mehraj Malik, National Conference leader Mubarak Gul, J&K Minister Javed Dar, Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Para, Awami Ittehad Party leader Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh and others who arrived at the assembly earlier today.

The attack is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.