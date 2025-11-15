9 people were killed and over 30 injured in an accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station in J&K. The MHA said the blast was caused by unstable explosives recovered during a terror probe linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast. An investigation is on.

MHA links blast to unstable explosives The MHA attributed the highly unstable nature of the explosive material recovered during an ongoing terror module probe that was linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast that occurred on November 10, which killed 12 people. Joint Secretary in the MHA's Jammu and Kashmir Division, Prashant Lokhande, said the blast occurred around 11:20 pm on November 14, while officials were handling a large quantity of seized chemicals and explosive substances linked to FIR 162 of 2025, a case in which the Nowgam police had recently "cracked the terror module.""Yesterday, on 14th November at 11:20 PM, in an unfortunate accidental incident, a massive explosion took place inside the Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir. The Nowgam police cracked the case of a terror module. During the investigation of FIR 162 of 2025, a huge cache of explosive substances and chemicals were recovered. The recovery was kept securely in an open area of the police station. All the agencies involved in the investigation are working together in a coordinated and scientific manner," Joint Secretary in the MHA's J-K Division said. He explained that due to the large volume of seized material, forensic processing had continued uninterrupted for nearly two days under expert supervision. However, the "unstable and sensitive nature" of some of the substances likely contributed to the accidental detonation. 9 dead, over 30 injured "In this unfortunate accidental incident, 9 people have lost their lives, whereas 27 police personnel, two revenue officials and three civilians have received injuries," Lokhande said, adding that all the injured were immediately shifted for medical care. The building of the police station suffered severe structural damage. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the precise trigger behind the blast, but Lokhande urged the public to refrain from speculation, emphasising that no alternative cause should be assumed until the inquiry is complete."The building of the police station has received severe damage... The cause of the incident is being investigated however, any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary. The government stands in solidarity with the families of the deceased..." Lokhande further added. Reiterating the government's support for those affected, he said, "The government stands in solidarity with the families of the deceased." DGP urges against speculation Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, stressed on Saturday that any speculation about the incident was unnecessary, as preliminary findings pointed to an inadvertent blast during a mandated forensic procedure. An accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late Friday night left nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and caused extensive damage to the nearby building. The injured were admitted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) in Srinagar for further treatment. The DGP informed that nine individuals who lost their lives included one officer from the State Investigation Agency (SIA), three FSL personnel, two crime-scene photographers, two revenue officials who were assisting the Magistrate's team, and a tailor associated with the operation. On-ground response and investigation Earlier on Friday, an accidental explosion occurred near the premises of Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and causing extensive damage to the building. Soon after the explosion, Inspector General (IG) of the CRPF Pawan Kumar Sharma rushed to the site to oversee relief operations and assess the security measures. Further, security personnel cordoned off the area around the police station to ensure safety, while officials remained on the spot to implement all precautionary protocols.Earlier in the day, the Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, also visited the site and left after assessing the situation. Investigations into the cause of the explosion are currently underway. However, a team from FSL and SDRF was at the scene to investigate the blast incident. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area and cooperate with security forces as inquiry operations continue. 