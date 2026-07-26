JJD national president Tej Pratap Yadav has been sent to 14-day judicial custody over his involvement in protests against the NEET-UG paper leak. His lawyer has alleged irregularities in the arrest, which occurred amid a statewide bandh in Bihar.

Lawyer Alleges Irregularities in Arrest

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) national president Tej Pratap Yadav has been sent to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the case registered against him over the protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan amid the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Jagannath Singh, advocate for Tej Pratap Yadav, said that a bail demand can be processed on Monday while also alleging that there were irregularities in the process leading up to the arrest. "An FIR was filed on July 26, whereas the arrest took place on the July 25, at 7:30 pm, from the city centre mall. I just submitted an application to the judge for his release. He told me to process the bail demand on Monday. I reached Naubatpur police station at 10:30 am. There were 2 SPs there. I asked them the reason behind his arrest. His family members don't even know that he was under arrest since 7:30 pm. We still haven't gotten the copy of the FIR," Singh told reporters.

Yadav was detained by Bihar Police on Saturday after joining students protesting over the NEET paper leak during a Bihar Bandh call in Patna.

Party Leader Questions Motives

Reacting to the arrest, Veena Manvi, the JJD candidate for the Bankipur by-election, questioned the timing and motives behind the police action. She alleged that party leaders have faced persistent "torture" since the start of the campaign, noting that she herself was arrested shortly after filing her nomination papers for the Bankipur Assembly seat. "I don't want to say anything. We've been tortured since the 13th. First, they (police) picked me on nomination day, then they picked him today. It seems like the entire Bankipur district is now dependent on the Janshakti Janata Dal. What's wrong if we protest a little?... What crime did he commit? If the national flag was shown once among the children, was that a crime? And even if there was a crime in your opinion, they should have taken him away right then and there. But what's the point in picking him up when he was having family time in the evening, going shopping? I also do not know the reason behind this."

While being detained, Tej Pratap Yadav backed the protesting students and urged the government to address their concerns. "The children's demands are legitimate. The government must fulfil their demands, and we stand firmly with them. I am ready to lay down my life for the students and youth," Yadav told reporters.

Violence During Statewide Shutdown

The action comes after violence broke out between law enforcement personnel and protestors in Patna on Saturday during a statewide shutdown in Bihar called by several opposition parties and social organisations over the NEET paper leak controversy and recent police actions against student agitators.

A traffic Police booth was allegedly vandalised during the protest in Patna. The protest turned tense with a clash between Police and protesters. Stone pelting also occurred, and police resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

The demonstrations were held across Bihar following a 'Bihar Bandh' call over the ongoing NEET examination issue, with students demanding reforms in the education system and action over the alleged irregularities in the examination process.

Protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, vandalised and toppled police vehicles during the protest in Patna, prompting police mobilisation across the affected areas.

Education Minister Resigns Amid Protests

Pradhan has stepped down following nationwide student protests over the NEET paper leak. Announcing his resignation, Pradhan said he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers. (ANI)