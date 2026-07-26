Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini flagged off a Youth Marathon in Yamunanagar, urging participants to choose a path of development. He also addressed a rally in Mewat, highlighting the region's transformation into a symbol of development and trust.

CM Urges Youth to Choose Path of Development

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday flagged off the Youth Marathon in Yamunanagar and said the event was a celebration of the resolve of the state's youth and the values of the government.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said, "Today's marathon is a grand celebration of the resolve of the youth of Haryana and the values of the government." Highlighting the importance of the event, the CM said that the youth would face a choice between two different paths. "Today there will be a competition between two paths from here. One path leads to life, and the other path leads to destruction," Saini said.

Expressing confidence in the youth of the state, he said, "I am confident that the youth of my Haryana, the youth of my city, will choose the right path, i.e. the path of development; the path of health," the Chief Minister said.

Mewat's Transformation Highlighted

Earlier on Saturday, Saini had said that Mewat is emerging as a symbol of development, trust and new opportunities under the transparent and people-centric governance of the double-engine government.

Expressing confidence in the region's future, he said that in the years ahead, when Haryana's development story is told, people will remember Mewat, once associated with neglect and backwardness, for rewriting history. He asserted that the government's transparent governance and welfare-oriented policies have ushered in unprecedented transformation across every sector, and that Mewat's development journey will now gather even greater momentum.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Mewat Vikas Sankalp Rally at Punhana in Mewat. Paying tributes to martyr Hasan Khan Mewati, the Chief Minister said that Mewat, which had endured decades of neglect, is today emerging as a symbol of development, trust and new opportunities.

He said the transparent functioning of the double-engine government and its people-centric policies have ushered in unprecedented transformation across every sector, including roads, education, healthcare, drinking water, employment and women's empowerment. He said that the vision of Viksit Bharat can only be realised when every region of Haryana, including Mewat, becomes an integral part of the mainstream development process.

The coming era belongs to Mewat, and this journey of development will now move ahead with even greater speed, he said. (ANI)