'Kargil Captain' SC Bhandari said awareness programmes have been conducted since 1999 to remember the sacrifices of Kargil War martyrs and convey to their families that the entire nation stands with them, on the eve of 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Awareness Programmes to Honour Martyrs

SC Bhandari, popularly known as the 'Kargil Captain', on Saturday said awareness and motivation programmes have been conducted since 1999 to remember the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives in the Kargil War and convey to their families that the entire nation stands with them. Speaking to ANI at a Kargil Vijay Diwas programme in Dras, Bhandari said, "We have been conducting this awareness and motivation programme since 1999. We remember the Kargil war because we lost dear ones. We wanted to give a message to their families that the entire nation is with you."

Major N Raghuram Reddy (retd) said the programme is held every year to pay tribute to those who fought in the Kargil War and to remind people, particularly the youth, of their sacrifices. "Every year we come here and pay tribute to those who were with us in the Kargil War. Our aim is to send a message to the people and youth around the world that we stand with those who were martyred in the Kargil War, and we should never forget the sacrifices they made for the country," he told ANI. Reddy added that awareness campaigns are conducted across the country, "from Kanyakumari to here", to spread the message.

'Gives Me Goosebumps': Veteran on War's Motivation

Furthermore, Major Hemendra (retd) said his memories of the Kargil War remain fresh and described the courage of the young officers and soldiers who fought in the conflict as an inspiration for the country's youth. "My memories are still fresh of what happened 27 years back. I was commissioned in the subsequent year of the Kargil war, and it motivated me to join the force... The officers and the jawans who fought this war in their early 20s, it still gives me goosebumps thinking of it. Nothing can be more motivational for Indian youth, for Gen Z," he told ANI.

27th Kargil Vijay Diwas Commemorations

The programme was held ahead of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War and honours the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Vijay.

Defence Minister Pays Tribute in Dras

The comments came as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paid tribute to the martyrs in Dras and cautioned the armed forces about continuing security challenges, including proxy war and infiltration. Singh said that while the nation takes pride in the victory in Kargil, the challenges before the country have not diminished.

The Defence Minister arrived in Dras on Friday for a two-day visit. Due to adverse weather conditions, he travelled by road from Srinagar and also interacted with soldiers at Zojila Pass. Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth was present on the occasion.

The 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India's victory in the Kargil War, when the Indian Armed Forces recaptured strategic mountain peaks occupied by Pakistani troops and intruders after nearly three months of intense fighting in the Himalayan region. (ANI)