A massive fire broke out in four shops in Washim district. In a separate incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a fire started by two charging electric two-wheelers spread to a residential building, injuring one person. Firefighters are at both spots.

A massive fire broke out at four shops in Washim district early Sunday morning, an official said. Soon after the incident, the fire department informed that firefighters were immediately dispatched to the location and are present on the spot to douse the flames. The official said that fire tenders are on the spot and efforts are ongoing to control the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Further details are awaited.

E-bikes spark blaze in Pimpri-Chinchwad

In a separate incident on July 20, a fire broke out in the Walhekarwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday morning after two electric two-wheelers caught fire while being charged at Dagdoba Chowk. The blaze spread to a nearby two-storey residential building, leaving one person injured.

According to fire officials, the incident took place when the electric two-wheelers parked for charging caught fire. The flames engulfed the two e-bikes and later spread to the adjacent residential building.

Speaking to ANI, firefighter Shahaji Kopnkar said the fire control room received a call at 7:18 AM about a fire in a flat in the Walhekarwadi area. A fire team was immediately dispatched to the spot. (ANI)