At least 18 devotees undertaking the Kanwar Yatra were killed and several others injured after a bus carrying them collided with a truck in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on Tuesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said. According to Santhal Pargana Zonal Inspector General (IG) S K Sinha, the incident took place early in the morning.

The accident occurred around 4.30 am near Jamuniya forest under Mohanpur police station limits, a police officer added. Godda MP Dubey expressed grief over the incident.

"18 devotees lost their lives due to a bus and truck accident. May Baba Baidyanath Ji grant strength to their families to bear this grief.”

"The bus collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest in Mohanpur police station in Deoghar," inspector general (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha said, reported TOI.

Jharkhand Accident: CM Hemant Soren Expresses Condolences

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed his condolences over the bus accident.

“This morning, extremely sad news was received about the death of devotees traveling in a bus accident near Jamunia Chowk in the Mohanpur block of Deoghar. The district administration is providing relief and rescue operations along with medical facilities for the injured. May Baba Baidyanath grant peace to the souls of the devotees who died in the accident and give strength to the grieving families to bear this hour of sorrow.”

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

Notably, over 3 lakh devotees visited Babadham temple in Deoghar on the occasion of the third Somwari during the ongoing Shravan month.