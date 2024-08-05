Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar tragedy: 9 Kanwariyas dead, several injured after DJ vehicle comes in contact with live wire (WATCH)

    The Kanwariyas were on their way to the nearby Hariharnath Temple to perform a ritual observed every Monday during the month of Sawan. The accident has cast a shadow over the local community, who regularly participate in these religious activities.

    Bihar tragedy: 9 Kanwariyas dead, several injured after DJ vehicle comes in contact with live wire (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 9:33 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

    In a tragic incident late Sunday (August 4) night, at least nine Kanwariyas lost their lives and several others were injured after the DJ vehicle they were travelling in came into contact with a high-tension electric wire in Sultanpur village, Bihar. The accident took place around midnight, causing immediate fatalities and leaving others in critical condition.

    Sadar SDPO Hajipur Omprakash explained that the height of the DJ vehicle was excessive, leading it to touch the high-tension wire. "The Kanwariyas were on a DJ vehicle that was very high and got entangled with a wire, resulting in the death of eight people on the spot," he said. "The injured pilgrims are receiving treatment at a government hospital. Further investigation is underway."

    Weather alert: IMD warns of heavy rain in THESE states; rising rivers in Jharkhand, Bengal prompt precautions

    The Kanwariyas were on their way to the nearby Hariharnath Temple to perform a ritual observed every Monday during the month of Sawan. The accident has cast a shadow over the local community, who regularly participate in these religious activities.

    Upon receiving news of the accident, several police personnel, along with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and initiate an investigation.

    India advises 'extreme caution' for its nationals in Bangladesh amidst violent protests; check details

    Local residents, including Dharmendra Kumar Paswan, have accused the electricity department of negligence. "Despite repeated calls, they did not answer the phone or take any immediate action. As a consequence, eight people are dead, and still, there was no prompt response from the electricity department," Paswan said.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslide: How 18-year-old boy saved two families from tragedy anr

    Wayanad landslide: How 18-year-old boy saved two families from tragedy

    Weather alert: IMD warns of heavy rain in THESE states; rising rivers in Jharkhand, Bengal prompt precautions AJR

    Weather alert: IMD warns of heavy rain in THESE states; rising rivers in Jharkhand, Bengal prompt precautions

    Kerala likely to receive widespread rainfall today august 5 2024; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts anr

    Kerala likely to receive widespread rainfall today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts

    India advises 'extreme caution' for its nationals in Bangladesh amidst violent protests; check details AJR

    India advises 'extreme caution' for its nationals in Bangladesh amidst violent protests; check details

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387; Schools reopen in district today Monday august 5 anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 387 as search ops enter Day 7; Schools reopen in district today

    Recent Stories

    Wayanad landslide: How 18-year-old boy saved two families from tragedy anr

    Wayanad landslide: How 18-year-old boy saved two families from tragedy

    Weather alert: IMD warns of heavy rain in THESE states; rising rivers in Jharkhand, Bengal prompt precautions AJR

    Weather alert: IMD warns of heavy rain in THESE states; rising rivers in Jharkhand, Bengal prompt precautions

    Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer to release on Netflix or Amazon Prime? ATG

    Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer to release on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

    Kerala likely to receive widespread rainfall today august 5 2024; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts anr

    Kerala likely to receive widespread rainfall today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 6 districts

    India advises 'extreme caution' for its nationals in Bangladesh amidst violent protests; check details AJR

    India advises 'extreme caution' for its nationals in Bangladesh amidst violent protests; check details

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon