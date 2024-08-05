Bihar tragedy: 9 Kanwariyas dead, several injured after DJ vehicle comes in contact with live wire (WATCH)

The Kanwariyas were on their way to the nearby Hariharnath Temple to perform a ritual observed every Monday during the month of Sawan. The accident has cast a shadow over the local community, who regularly participate in these religious activities.

In a tragic incident late Sunday (August 4) night, at least nine Kanwariyas lost their lives and several others were injured after the DJ vehicle they were travelling in came into contact with a high-tension electric wire in Sultanpur village, Bihar. The accident took place around midnight, causing immediate fatalities and leaving others in critical condition.

Sadar SDPO Hajipur Omprakash explained that the height of the DJ vehicle was excessive, leading it to touch the high-tension wire. "The Kanwariyas were on a DJ vehicle that was very high and got entangled with a wire, resulting in the death of eight people on the spot," he said. "The injured pilgrims are receiving treatment at a government hospital. Further investigation is underway."

Upon receiving news of the accident, several police personnel, along with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), quickly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and initiate an investigation.

Local residents, including Dharmendra Kumar Paswan, have accused the electricity department of negligence. "Despite repeated calls, they did not answer the phone or take any immediate action. As a consequence, eight people are dead, and still, there was no prompt response from the electricity department," Paswan said.

