Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav Results 2022: Votes being counted, see who's the winner

The first phase of elections, involving 52 lakh voters, took place on May 14 in which over 68 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise.

The counting of votes for the first of the four-phase Jharkhand Panchayat elections is underway amid tight security. The counting of votes for the first phase of polling started at 8 am and will go on till the evening.

The final results of the first phase of the 2022 Jharkhand Panchayat election will take time to emerge as Electronic Voting Machines were not used in the elections.

Jharkhand Panchayat Election Results

Archana Hembram won the panchayat chief's election from Chordah Panchayat of Hazaribagh.

Kamil Topno won the election from the Deoria panchayat in the Kisko block of the Lohardaga district. Sunil Topno won the election for Panchayat Samiti here.

Rameshwar Oraon won the election from Banardi panchayat in Chandwa block of Latehar district.

Sunaina Devi won the election from Sindwaria Ward Number 2 in Giridih while Manisha Verma won from Sindwaria Ward Number 3 and Shakuntala Devi from Paharpur Ward Number 13.

First Phase of Voting

The first phase of the Panchayat elections covered a total of 1,127 panchayats in 72 blocks of 21 districts of Jharkhand. The final results will take time to emerge as Electronic Voting Machines were not used in the elections.

Elections were held for 16,757 posts, 14,079 panchayat members, 1,127 mukhiyas, 1,405 Panchayat Samiti members and 146 Zilla Parishad members in the first phase. Out of these, 6,231 candidates have already been declared winners unopposed.

