Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari has hit out at the state BJP, demanding an apology for their 'dimagi Naxal' (mental Naxal) remark against Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid the ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC exams.

Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari has demanded an apology from the state BJP over their "dimagi Naxal" remark against Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid the controversy over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC exams. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ansari asserted that CM Soren has never stood for injustice and such a comment is intolerable. "I pity their mindset. Does 'mental Naxal' essentially mean 'mental terrorist'? ...If the BJP has said this, they must apologise. I issue a strong challenge to the BJP... Hemant Soren has never tolerated injustice; he is part of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) and has Rahul Gandhi's blessings. Such remarks cannot be tolerated at all. If such a comment has been made, they must apologise," he said.

BJP's 'Dimagi Naxal' Jibe at CM Soren

His remarks follow an X post by Jharkhand BJP, accusing Soren of deceiving the youth and "Hitler-like authoritarianism" over the police action on protestors. "How long will your Hitler-like authoritarianism continue by sacrificing the future of the youth, @HemantSorenJMM ji? Only a 'Dimagi Naxal' could think of deceiving the youth like this. On one side, there's the long line of JPSC-JSSC scams and paper leaks, and on the other, when the youth take to the streets demanding their rights, they are beaten with batons, their movements are suppressed, and fake FIRs are slapped on them! This system, which toys with the future of the youth, will no longer be tolerated. The youth of Jharkhand are asking questions--give them answers!," the post said.

The post came after Ranchi Police registered three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violent clashes and ruckus that broke out during a Chief Minister's effigy-burning march According to police officials, a total of 14 individuals have been specifically named in the complaints, while over 200 unidentified persons have been booked across the three cases. All the FIRs have been formally registered at the Kotwali police station.

The protest was organised on Friday following a call by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission-Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JPSC-JSSC) Reform Forum, which had appealed to students to burn effigies of the Chief Minister across all 24 districts of Jharkhand in protest against the High Court's decision.

Jharkhand HC Stays Govt Order on JPSC Exams

The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the State government's order cancelling the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments, providing relief to newly appointed officers who had challenged the decision.

The court passed the order while hearing various petitions filed by the newly appointed officers against the government's decision. The matter was heard by Justice Deepak Roshan of the Jharkhand High Court. Advocates Indrajit Sinha and Amritansh Vats represented the petitioners before the court. (ANI)