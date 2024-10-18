Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand Elections 2024: Over 900 voters above the age of 100 in 1st phase of voting

    Over 900 centenarians, including 533 women, are eligible to vote in the first phase of Jharkhand elections on November 13. These voters are part of the 2.60 crore eligible voters in Jharkhand, which includes 1.13 lakh senior citizens over 85. Polling stations will be equipped with accessible infrastructure for elderly and disabled voters.

    Jharkhand Elections 2024: Over 900 voters above the age of 100 in 1st phase of voting gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    More than 900 centenarians, including 533 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 43 assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase of Jharkhand elections on November 13, an official said. The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23. "A total of 995 voters aged above 100 years, including 462 male voters and 533 female voters, are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase of assembly elections in the state on November 13," the official stated on Friday.

    There are 2.60 crore voters in Jharkhand, according to the electoral lists, with 1.13 lakh of them being senior people, or those over 85. According to the source, voting places for older citizens and PWDs (people with disabilities) will include accessible infrastructure, such as ramps, in addition to minimal facilities.

    According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), all polling places in Jharkhand are on the ground level, and ramps with appropriate slopes are installed for the comfort of voters with disabilities and elderly people using wheelchairs.

    "Further, in order to provide targeted and need-based facilitation to differently-abled voters, the commission has directed that all persons with disabilities and senior citizens in an assembly constituency are identified and tagged to their respective polling stations and necessary disability-specific arrangements made for their smooth and convenient voting experience on poll day," stated the ECI.

    According to the report, officials have been urged to ensure that PwD and elderly people voters have adequate transportation options at every voting place on election day. Phase one of the nomination paper filing process will start on Friday and run until October 25 for the 43 assembly seats in Jharkhand that will go to elections on November 13.

    In all, 2.60 crore voters are anticipated to cast ballots in the next elections, including 1.13 lakh PwD, third-sex voters, elderly voters over 85, and 11.84 lakh first-time voters and others.

