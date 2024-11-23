Jharkhand Election 2024 Results: JMM-led INDIA Bloc in driver's seat, surges ahead past NDA

The JMM-led INDIA bloc was ahead in 50 out of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, while the NDA was leading in 30, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website on Saturday.

Vote counting began at 8 AM, and the INDIA bloc's leads included 30 seats for the JMM, 14 for Congress, and 6 for their allies. Meanwhile, the NDA was leading in 30 seats.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren was leading by a margin of 8,202 votes in the Barhait assembly constituency against BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom after the third round of counting.

JMM legislator and Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, was trailing by 3,019 votes behind BJP’s Muniya Devi after the fourth round.

BJP state chief Babulal Marandi was leading by 8,720 votes over CPIML's Rajkumar Yadav after the second round of counting.

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren was leading by 8,542 votes in Seraikela against JMM's Ganesh Mahli after the third round of counting.

Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri from BJP was trailing by 12,301 votes in the Chandankiyari seat, with JMM’s Umakant Rajak ahead after the fifth round.

Congress Minister Banna Gupta was behind by 12,139 votes against JDU’s Saryu Roy in the Jamshedpur West seat.

NDA ally AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto was trailing by 6,704 votes against JMM’s Amit Kumar in Silli.

In Jaganathpur, former MP and BJP candidate Geeta Kora was behind by 4,236 votes against Congress' Sonaram Sinku after the fourth round.

JMM's Ramsurya Munda was leading by 12,619 votes in Khunti over BJP’s Neelkanth Singh Munda.

Congress Minister Rameshwar Oraon was ahead by 5,068 votes in Lohardaga over AJSU Party's Niru Shanti Bhagat after the fifth round.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged as a surprise, with its candidates leading in five of the six seats they contested.

In 2019, the RJD had won only the Chatra seat, where its candidate Satyanand Bhokta emerged victorious.

In the ongoing election, RJD's Suresh Paswan was leading by 19,581 votes in Deoghar over BJP’s sitting MLA Narayan Das after the third round of counting.

RJD’s Sanjay Prasad Yadav was ahead by 19,867 votes in Godda, leading BJP MLA Amit Kumar Mandal after the sixth round.

In Koderma, RJD nominee Subhash Prasad Yadav, who was out on bail, was leading by 3,471 votes over BJP’s sitting legislator Neera Yadav. Subhash Prasad Yadav, a close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case.

RJD’s Naresh Prasad Singh was leading by 5,159 votes over BJP’s Bishrampur MLA Ramchandra Chandravanshi after the fourth round of counting.

RJD’s Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav was also leading from Hussainabad, with a margin of 8,213 votes over BJP MLA Kamlesh Kumar Singh after the fourth round.

RJD’s candidate Rashmi Prakash was trailing by 3,776 votes in Chatra. Former Chatra winner Satyanand Bhokta did not contest this time, and his daughter-in-law Prakash was given the ticket in his place.

The election results will determine the fate of 1,211 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who contested from Barhait; his wife Kalpana from Gandey; former CM and BJP state president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar; and ex-CM Champai Soren from Seraikela.

Other notable candidates include JMM Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato from Nala, Congress’s Deepika Pandey Singh from Mahagama, Sita Soren (CM Hemant Soren's sister-in-law) from Jamtara, and AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar stated that counting is ongoing under tight security arrangements and is expected to be completed by 4 PM.

The assembly elections were held in two phases: November 13 and 20. The first round covered 43 seats, while the second round covered 38 seats.

