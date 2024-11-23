BJP-led Mahayuti 'triumphs' in Maharashtra: Will Devendra Fadnavis be next CM? Revisiting his political career

Devendra Fadnavis has steadily risen from a little-known corporator to becoming Nagpur’s youngest mayor and Maharashtra’s first BJP chief minister, and now appears poised to assume the state’s top position for a third term.

From a relatively unknown corporator to becoming Nagpur’s youngest mayor and later Maharashtra’s first BJP chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis has steadily climbed the political ranks. Now, he appears poised to assume the role of the state's chief minister for a third time.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance looked poised to retain control in Maharashtra, leading in 218 of the 288 assembly seats, according to the latest Election Commission results. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was struggling, with its candidates ahead in only 50 seats.

Breaking down the Mahayuti's lead, the BJP was ahead in 128 seats, Shiv Sena in 55, and NCP in 35, as per the ECI figures.

In a state traditionally dominated by Maratha politics, the 54-year-old leader stands out as the second Brahmin to serve as Maharashtra's chief minister, following Shiv Sena’s Manohar Joshi. Fadnavis' deep ties to the RSS have been a key aspect of his political journey.

Ahead of the 2014 assembly elections, Fadnavis emerged as the frontrunner for the chief ministerial post, thanks to the trust he enjoyed from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

"Devendra is Nagpur's gift to the country," Modi remarked during an election rally, highlighting Fadnavis’ stature.

While Modi spearheaded a robust campaign during the 2014 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections, a significant share of the credit for the BJP's historic wins was attributed to Fadnavis, then the state BJP president.

Fadnavis' political journey

Devendra Fadnavis, the son of late Gangadhar Fadnavis, a prominent Jan Sangh and BJP leader, began his political journey under the influence of his mentor and fellow Nagpur politician, Nitin Gadkari. Fadnavis entered politics early, joining the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, in 1989.

At just 22, he became a corporator in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and later, at 27, the city’s youngest mayor in 1997. His ascent continued as he contested and won his first assembly election in 1999. Since then, he has consistently secured victories in three subsequent elections and currently represents the Nagpur South West constituency.

Known for his integrity, Fadnavis stands out in Maharashtra's political landscape, having avoided any allegations of corruption—a rarity in the state’s politics.

Highly articulate, he is also credited with holding the previous Congress-NCP government accountable, particularly for exposing the alleged irrigation scam, further solidifying his reputation as a formidable leader.

Devendra Fadnavis faced a major setback following the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections when Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray withdrew from the pre-poll alliance over disagreements on sharing the Chief Minister’s post. This move derailed Fadnavis’ much-publicized “Mee Punha Yein” (I will come back again) campaign slogan.

Fadnavis' three-day CM term

On November 23, 2019, Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second time, with Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister. However, their government lasted only three days. Before a Supreme Court-mandated floor test could be conducted, Fadnavis resigned on November 26, 2019.

Subsequently, Uddhav Thackeray, backed by Sharad Pawar’s NCP and the Congress, assumed the Chief Minister’s role. However, Thackeray’s tenure was cut short when senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde led a rebellion, splitting the party and ultimately taking over as Chief Minister.

Despite speculation that Fadnavis, widely believed to have orchestrated the Sena split, would reclaim the Chief Minister’s seat, the BJP leadership chose otherwise. In a surprising move, a reluctant Fadnavis was asked to take up the role of Deputy Chief Minister instead.

Fadnavis' unique political identity

Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure as Deputy Chief Minister over the past two-and-a-half years has marked a notable resurgence in his political career, with Saturday’s election results serving as the crowning achievement.

Despite coming from a politically active family—his father and aunt both served in the Maharashtra Legislative Council—Fadnavis has carved out a unique political identity.

His first term as Chief Minister was defined by a blend of efficient governance and shrewd political strategy. He was lauded for accelerating infrastructure projects, particularly in urban areas, which earned him strong support among city voters.

However, his term was not without difficulties. Erratic weather caused significant crop losses, and his initial refusal to grant loan waivers to affected farmers led to widespread protests.

Another major challenge was addressing the Maratha community’s demand for reservations in education and government jobs. While his government passed legislation granting these reservations, the Supreme Court later struck it down. The ruling left many in the Maratha community frustrated, with Fadnavis bearing much of the blame for the setback.

The 2019 assembly elections marked a pivotal moment in Devendra Fadnavis’ political journey. The Shiv Sena’s refusal to join the government unless it shared the Chief Minister’s post led Fadnavis to explore an alternative alliance with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. However, this government was short-lived, collapsing within just 72 hours. Fadnavis then took on the role of Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

In June 2022, following a rebellion within the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis was asked by the BJP leadership to return to the government as Deputy Chief Minister under Shinde’s leadership. Though initially hesitant, Fadnavis accepted the role, demonstrating his loyalty to the party.

Despite a significant loss in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis continued to play a key role in shaping the seat-sharing agreement between the BJP and Shinde’s faction.

With the results of Saturday’s state assembly elections overwhelmingly in the BJP’s favour, the next phase of Fadnavis’ career is poised to unfold. His journey has been marked by resilience, adaptability, and a keen political sense. In the dynamic and shifting political landscape, Fadnavis’ ability to navigate challenges and make strategic decisions could prove decisive for both him and his party.

