A woman has been arrested in Ranchi’s Vidyanagar area for allegedly smothering her paralysed father-in-law, Dr K.P. Gupta, with a pillow during a domestic dispute. Police said the incident happened on Saturday when other family members were away. CCTV footage is under review. The accused is in custody, and a murder case has been registered.

A woman has been arrested in Vidyanagar area of Ranchi, Jharkhand after she was accused of smothering her paralysed father-in-law with a pillow during a domestic dispute. Police said the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when other family members were not at home. The case has shocked local residents.

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The victim, Dr K.P. Gupta, was a well-known homeopathic doctor. He had been bedridden for the past few months after suffering paralysis. Police said he also had other health problems, including a past heart attack. His body has been sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem, according to a report by India Today.

Incident While Family Members Were Away

According to police, the accused, Nikita, was at home when the alleged incident occurred. Her mother-in-law had gone out to deliver food to her son at his shop. At that time, the elderly man was alone in his room.

Family members said there had been frequent arguments in the house over different issues. Police are treating the matter as a serious case and are investigating all possible angles.

CCTV Footage Under Review

The victim’s son, Saurabh, told police that he had installed CCTV cameras in the house to keep an eye on his father’s health while he was at work. He said he noticed a dispute on the live camera feed and immediately closed his shop to return home.

However, he claimed that by the time he reached the house, his father was already dead.

Saurabh also alleged that his wife tried to destroy evidence after the incident. He claimed she attempted to hide the pillow used in the alleged crime on the terrace. Police later recovered a pillow with bloodstains. He further alleged that she tried to damage CCTV cameras installed inside the house.

Police confirmed that CCTV footage currently shows only the accused entering and leaving the room. Officials said they are carefully checking the recordings. They also stated that the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report.

Police Investigation Continues

Ranchi City Superintendent of Police Paras Rana said that a case of murder has been registered. He confirmed that the accused is in police custody.

He added that the investigation is being carried out from all possible directions. Police are also examining whether the victim’s existing health conditions, such as paralysis and heart problems, had any role in his death.

Officials said the matter is being handled seriously. Further action will depend on medical and forensic reports.

The incident has created fear and sadness in the locality. Neighbours said the family lived in the area for some time, and the news has come as a shock.