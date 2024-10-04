Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets Muslim Law Board Secretary Over Concerns About Waqf Amendment Bill

    Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, Secretary of Imarat-e-Sharia, Bihar-Jharkhand & Odisha and All India Muslim Personal Law Board, met CM Hemant Soren. The delegation expressed their concerns over the Waqf Amendment Bill.

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets Muslim Law Board Secretary Over Concerns About Waqf Amendment Bill
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 3:43 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

    Chief Minister Mr. Hemant Soren today met a delegation led by Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, Secretary of Imarat-e-Sharia, Bihar-Jharkhand & Odisha and All India Muslim Personal Law Board. They apprised the Chief Minister of their sentiments regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill.

    The delegation that met the Chief Minister in the presence of Minister Mr Irfan Ansari and State Congress President Mr. Keshav Mahto Kamlesh included MP and member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee constituted for the Waqf Amendment Bill, Dr. Nasir Hussain and Maulana Muhibullah Nadvi, Minnat Rahmani, Qazi Mohammad Anzar Alam Qasmi, Maulana Mufti Anwar Qasmi, Maulana Tahzeebul Hasan, Fahad Rahmani, Ehtesham Rahmani and Mufti Shahabuddin were prominently involved.

