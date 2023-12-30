Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets 7th summons in land scam case; check details

    Soren's strategy has involved seeking legal recourse instead of complying with the ED's summons. He filed petitions before the Supreme Court and the Jharkhand High Court, seeking protection against the agency's actions.

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets 7th summons in land scam case; check details AJR
    In the ongoing legal saga involving Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated the confrontation by issuing a seventh summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reports said. This summons is part of an extensive investigation probing a land scam case, marking a persisting struggle between Soren and the investigative agency.

    The latest summons comes after Soren skipped the sixth ED summon on December 12, fueling tensions in the high-profile case. He has publicly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a conspiracy against his government, adding a political dimension to the legal battle.

    Addressing a public gathering in Dumka district, Soren condemned what he alleged were concerted efforts by the opposition to discredit his administration. While participating in a government event, an official from the Chief Minister's Office delivered a letter to the ED office, although the contents of the letter remain undisclosed.

    Soren's strategy has involved seeking legal recourse instead of complying with the ED's summons. He filed petitions before the Supreme Court and the Jharkhand High Court, seeking protection against the agency's actions. However, both courts have dismissed his petitions, leaving him entangled in the ongoing probe.

    The ED's interest in Soren is linked to a significant mining scam, reportedly involving financial irregularities amounting to nearly Rs 1000 crore. As part of its investigation, the ED previously apprehended one of Soren's close aides, Pankaj Mishra.

    The agency's persistent summoning of Soren commenced in August, with multiple summons issued thereafter, all met with the Chief Minister's non-appearance. This latest summons signifies the continued efforts of the ED in the ongoing legal conflict, heightening the tension surrounding the alleged financial improprieties.

