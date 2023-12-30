Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Even as chants of Jai Shri Ram reverberate across Ayodhya, PM Modi is being credited for bringing back 'Ram Rajya' to the holy city.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being hailed by residents of Ayodhya and devotees of Lord Ram for restoring its glory. Even as chants of Jai Shri Ram reverberate across Ayodhya, PM Modi is being credited for bringing back 'Ram Rajya' to the holy city.

    On Saturday, December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, where he will inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and various development projects totalling Rs 15,000 crore. This visit comes approximately three weeks ahead of the eagerly awaited Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple on January 22.

