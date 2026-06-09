Police in Jhansi arrested a man, Sanjay Mishra, for abducting a child after an encounter. The accused, known to the family, took the child under false pretences. A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Initial Report and Family's Statement

A man accused of abducting a child was arrested following a police encounter in Jhansi's Nawabad area, police said on Monday. Officials also recovered a country-made pistol, empty cartridges, and a mobile phone from his possession.

Jhansi SP City Preeti Singh said the incident came to light on June 7 (Sunday), after police received information regarding a suspected child abduction involving an auto-rickshaw. "Yesterday, on June 7, we received information that a child was being abducted by a man in an auto-rickshaw. Upon receiving this information, the Nawabad police team immediately traced the auto and contacted the child's family," Singh said.

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She further stated that the initial inquiry revealed that the accused was known to the child's family. However, the situation escalated after the child was taken away under misleading pretences. "The family members stated that the person taking their daughter was an acquaintance and was taking her to get medicine. When the family contacted him to bring the child back, he kept making excuses and did not bring her back. Later, under pressure, he dropped the child outside her house and left," Singh said.

Child Reveals Ordeal

According to police, the child stated that the accused did not take her to get medicine, but instead took her to another location and wronged her. "Later, the girl told her family that 'Bhagat uncle' did not take her to get medicine, but instead took her to another place and wronged her. Following this, the Nawabad police registered a case under the relevant sections," the police added.

Accused Apprehended After Encounter

Police identified the accused as Sanjay Mishra alias Bhagat, who was the wanted accused in this case and was apprehended on Monday following an encounter with police. "The individual named Sanjay Mishra alias Bhagat was wanted in this case and has been arrested today in a police encounter. One mobile phone, one country-made pistol, and empty cartridges have been recovered from his possession," Singh added.

The police further said that the accused has been sent to the medical college for medical examination and treatment, and further necessary legal proceedings in the case are underway. (ANI)