A Dalit youth was brutally assaulted in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. After being lured with a cigarette, he was beaten, stripped, and threatened with a pistol while subjected to casteist slurs. A video of the attack went viral, sparking widespread outrage.

In a disturbing incident that has shocked social media, a Dalit youth was brutally attacked in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, after being lured under the pretext of a cigarette. The assault, which occurred on November 22, involved physical violence, threats with a firearm, and public humiliation, all captured on video.

How the Victim Was Lured

Harsh Valmiki, the victim, told police that four men approached him near Goswami Restaurant in Rajgarh, offering a cigarette. Trusting them, he followed, unaware of the trap awaiting him. Once taken to a house, he encountered at least six individuals who carried out the attack.

Shocking Details of the Assault

The attackers reportedly beat him with fists, slippers, kicks, and sticks. They forced him to strip and touch their feet while hurling casteist slurs. At one point, one of the men brandished a pistol, heightening the victim's terror.

The viral video shows him pleading for his life, folding his hands, and holding his ears in desperation. Despite his repeated apologies, the assault continued, highlighting the cruelty of the attack.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The footage shows repeated slaps, kicks, and blows to the chest. The video also showed threats with a firearm while forcing the victim into humiliating acts.

The video has caused widespread outrage, reigniting concerns over caste-based violence in the region.

Police Take Action

Following the video's circulation, police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sukrit, Anand Nayak, and Kanishk Ahirwar have been taken into custody. Nishant Saxena, the main accused, remains at large.

Jhansi Circle Officer Ramveer Singh said that the motive behind the assault is still being investigated.