Former Union Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at 90. PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences, remembering him as a seasoned leader who dedicated his life to public service and contributed to India's progress.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed grief over the demise of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, recalling his service to the country in various capacities and his "contributions towards India's progress".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to X, Singh wrote, "Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Shri Shivraj Patil ji. He was a seasoned leader, who served the country in various capacities and made effective contributions towards India's progress. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti." Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Shri Shivraj Patil ji. He was a seasoned leader, who served the country in various capacities and made effective contributions towards India’s progress. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 12, 2025

PM Modi Expresses Condolences

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, remembering him as an experienced leader who dedicated his life to public service and the welfare of society.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life. He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society." Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life. He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of… pic.twitter.com/muabyf7Va8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2025

Recalling his most recent meeting with Patil, PM Modi added, "I have had many interactions with him over the years, the most recent one being when he came to my residence a few months ago. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

A Towering Figure in Indian Politics

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur. He was 90 and breathed his last at his home earlier in the day. He had been ill for the past few days.

Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district of Maharashtra. He was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long and distinguished career marked by several key roles in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures.

A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, he served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held numerous significant positions over more than four decades in public life. (ANI)