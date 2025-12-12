Former Congress leader and Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil passed away at 90. Leaders across party lines, including Congress's Gaurav Gogoi and BJP's Arun Govil, expressed their condolences, remembering his long and distinguished career in Indian politics.

Leaders Mourn Shivraj Patil's Demise

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Friday expressed condolences and support to the family of late Congress leader Shivraj Patil, after his demise at the age of 90. Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, "It is unfortunate news. He left a deep mark on Indian politics. We express our sympathies to his family."

Extending condolences, BJP MP Arun Govil called Shivraj Patil a "thorough gentleman". "He had a long career and great experience. He contributed a lot to Indian politics and to the country. We will miss him," Govil told ANI.

A Distinguished Political Career

Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district, Maharashtra, and was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long and distinguished career marked by several key responsibilities in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures. A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, he served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held numerous significant positions over more than four decades in public life.

In addition to his role as an MP, he was appointed Union Minister of Home Affairs (2004-2008). Following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he gave his resignation on November 30, 2008, taking moral responsibility for the security lapses. Between 2010 and 2015, Patil served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, further extending his contribution to public administration. He is also credited with introducing the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award, a recognition aimed at honouring exemplary parliamentary performance. (ANI)