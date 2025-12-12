Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at 90. Leaders across party lines, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, President Murmu, and Rahul Gandhi, extended condolences, remembering his long and dedicated public service.

Leaders Pay Tribute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his deep condolences on the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, remembering him as a leader with vast knowledge of public affairs. In a post on X, the Union Minister also conveyed his condolences to Shivraj Patil's family members and well-wishers. "Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar Ji. With a career spanning several decades, Patil Ji was known for his vast knowledge of public affairs and his dedicated service. Heartfelt condolences to his family members and well-wishers," Shah wrote on X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his sorrow at the passing of the senior Congress leader, remembered Patil as an experienced leader who dedicated his life to public service and the welfare of society. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the passing of Shri Shivraj Patil Ji. He was an experienced leader, having served as MLA, MP, Union Minister, Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, as well as the Lok Sabha during his long years in public life. He was passionate about contributing to the welfare of society." Recalling his most recent meeting with Patil, PM Modi added, "I have had many interactions with him over the years, the most recent one being when he came to my residence a few months ago. My thoughts are with his family in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her deep sorrow and support to the family of the late Congress leader, following his demise at the age of 90. Taking it to X, the President paid tribute to Patil, recalling that he held various positions of power throughout his political career. "In the demise of senior political leader Shri Shivraj Patil Ji, we have lost a prominent public figure. During his long public life, he held many important positions including those of Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Minister, Governor and longstanding Member of Parliament. My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and admirers," she wrote on X.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief on the demise of Congress leader Shivraj Patil, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the party. Taking it to X, he wrote, "The news of the demise of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shri Shivraj Patil ji is extremely heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the party...His dedication to public service and his contributions to the nation will always be remembered...In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the entire Patil family, their well-wishers, and supporters."

A Long and Distinguished Career

Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur on Friday. He was 90 and breathed his last at his home earlier in the day. He had been ill for the past few days.

He was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district of Maharashtra. Patil entered national politics in 1980 when he was first elected to the 7th Lok Sabha, and went on to retain the seat for seven consecutive terms until 2004.

He was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for a long and distinguished career marked by several key roles in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures. A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, he served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held numerous significant positions over more than four decades in public life. In addition to his role as an MP, he was appointed Union Minister of Home Affairs (2004-2008). Following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he gave his resignation on November 30, 2008, taking moral responsibility for the security lapses. (ANI)