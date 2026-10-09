The UP Council of Ministers has decided to rename the Jewar International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar as the 'Narendra Modi International Airport'. CM Yogi Adityanath made the announcement, which coincides with PM Modi's 25 years in public service.

Jewar Airport to be Named After PM Modi

The Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers on Friday passed a resolution to name the Jewar International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Airport will officially be named 'Narendra Modi International Airport'.

The decision coincides with a resolution passed by the UP Cabinet honouring PM Modi on completing 25 years of continuous public service as the head of a government. Announcing the renaming of the Jewar Airport, the Chief Minister said, "The Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the state the Noida International Airport (Jewar); this is set to become Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and, in the future, the country's largest aviation hub. Consequently, the Council of Ministers has also passed a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport as the 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar'."

Decision Honours PM Modi's 25 Years in Public Service

CM Yogi described October 7 as a "glorious chapter in the nation's history," marking PM Modi's 25-year journey as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. "The Cabinet has resolved that October 7th marks a glorious chapter in the nation's history. The Council of Ministers of UP extends its heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on the completion of 25 years of continuous, dedicated service as the Head of Government. This is a moment of special pride for UP, as PM Modi leads the nation from the sacred soil of this state, serving as a popular public representative and Member of Parliament," he said.

He further emphasised that the bond between Uttar Pradesh and the Prime Minister is very personal and under his leadership, the State has entered a new era of development. "Under his leadership, India has established a new identity on the global stage while preserving its civilizational values; simultaneously, UP has entered a new era where heritage and development go hand in hand. The bond between PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh is deeply personal," he said.

CM Yogi Hails 'Karmayogi' PM Modi

Terming PM Modi as "Karmayogi", CM Yogi Adityanath credited Uttar Pradesh's growth and renewed self-confidence to him, adding that the State Council will consistently prioritise development. "Under the guidance of 'Karmayogi' PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh is scaling new heights of all-round progress with renewed self-confidence. The UP Council of Ministers will always remain grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consistently prioritizing the state's development," he said. (ANI)