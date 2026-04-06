A shocking case in Khargone district saw a man kill his wife over suspected infidelity and spend the night beside her body with their children. Police later arrested him after discovering the brutal assault.

A 38‑year‑old man in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly killed his second wife following suspicions of infidelity and then slept beside her body through the night with their two children. The incident occurred in Pichhodiya village under Chainpur police station limits.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police identified the accused as Jagdeesh Dabar. He had previously been married and fathered five children with his first wife, who left him years ago, taking the children with her. Later, he married his sister‑in‑law, Rima Bai, aged 25, with whom he had two children.

Brutal Assault In Pichhodiya Village

According to MP police, the dispute began after Jagdeesh suspected his wife’s frequent outings. A heated argument escalated, and Jagdeesh allegedly attacked Rima Bai with a stick, striking her repeatedly. Sub‑divisional officer of police (SDOP) Bhikangaon, Rakesh Arya, confirmed that the assault was extremely violent.

After the attack, Jagdeesh reportedly lay down on a cot next to her body and slept through the night with the children in the same room. Acting on information, police reached the house and found him present alongside the children. He was taken into custody immediately.