CSK’s horror batting display against RCB sparked outrage among fans. With three wickets gone inside three overs, supporters vented frustration at captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and team management for the side’s struggles in IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings endured a nightmare start to their chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leaving fans furious with both captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the management. After conceding 250 runs in the first innings, CSK’s batting faltered immediately, collapsing to 30-3 inside three overs.

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Gaikwad fell for seven runs, caught by Devdutt Padikkal off Jacob Duffy in the opening over. Ayush Mhatre followed soon after, dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for just one run. Sanju Samson, who had already been under scrutiny for his poor form, managed nine runs before being caught by Padikkal off Duffy.

CSK’s Batting Struggles Continue

At the end of three overs, CSK are reeling at 30-3, with Sarfaraz Khan unbeaten on 12 and Kartik Sharma yet to score. The early collapse left the side heavily dependent on their middle order, including Shivam Dube and Jamie Overton, to salvage the chase.

RCB’s bowlers struck early blows, with Duffy claiming two wickets in his two overs and Bhuvneshwar Kumar adding one in his solitary over. The economy rates of both bowlers has kept CSK under pressure, forcing mistakes from the top order.

The fall of wickets highlighted CSK’s lack of stability. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s dismissal came at 9-1 in the first over, Ayush Mhatre departed at 10-2 in the second, and Samson’s wicket left them at 30-3 before the end of the third.

With fans already frustrated by back-to-back defeats earlier in the season, the collapse against RCB intensified criticism of the captaincy and team management. The side’s inability to handle pressure has left supporters questioning decisions made ahead of IPL 2026.

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