JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha slammed Congress's Karnataka CM change, citing non-performance. As DK Shivakumar prepares to succeed Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi are set to attend the oath-taking ceremony in Bengaluru.

JD(U) Slams Congress Over 'Non-Performance'

Taking a sharp dig at the ruling Congress over the mid-term leadership transition in Karnataka, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday said that the party changed its Chief Minister because of non-performance. Commenting on the political developments in the state, the JD(U) leader claimed that internal divisions and a slipping political ground forced the party to make the switch. Speaking to reporters, Jha said, "Congress has a history... what happened in Karnataka, there's nothing left for the party. When the party saw that its ground slipped away. They were doing such a division before. Everyone knew this, and it was reported in the media. Now it means the non-performance of their Chief Minister. That's why they changed him.

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High-Profile Oath-Taking Ceremony

Meanwhile, senior Congress leadership is expected to attend the high-profile event. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has already departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for Bengaluru to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, and several other senior leaders, including multiple Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states, are also expected to attend the event.

The ceremony will mark the formal transition of power in Karnataka, with Shivakumar succeeding Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister after a prolonged internal leadership process within the Congress party. Several senior Congress MLAs, including G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, and Yathindra Siddaramaiah, are expected to take oath as part of the new Cabinet.

Supporters Celebrate New CM

Supporters of Shivakumar have organised special prayers and celebrations, while his constituency, Kanakapura, has been decked up with banners and cutouts congratulating him on becoming Chief Minister.

Who is DK Shivakumar?

After decades of political manoeuvring, crisis management, and strengthening the Congress organisation in Karnataka, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as Chief Minister after being elected as the Congress Legislative Party leader.

An eight-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Shivakumar--often described as the party's "troubleshooter"-- rose through the ranks with a strong grassroots base and a reputation for handling political crises. His close ties with senior Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, strengthened his claim to the top post after a prolonged internal leadership discussion. (ANI)