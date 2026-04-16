JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad hailed the new Bihar govt under CM Samrat Choudhary as a 'magnificent legacy' of Nitish Kumar. He praised Kumar's development work and expressed confidence that the new leadership would continue the same path.

A 'Magnificent Legacy and Worthy Succession'

Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad on Thursday said that the new government in Bihar would carry forward the development vision of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, describing it as a "magnificent legacy and worthy succession," as Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Bihar.

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Praise for Nitish Kumar's Governance

Speaking on the transition in the state government, he said, "Undoubtedly, this is a magnificent legacy and worthy succession." Referring to Nitish Kumar's governance, he added, "As far as the charismatic leader of Bihar and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji is concerned, he has scripted new sagas of development in Bihar."

He further stated that Bihar had witnessed a significant transformation under Nitish Kumar's leadership. "Today, there has been an unprecedented expansion of infrastructure, empowerment of weaker sections, and the way Bihar became a land of hope," he said.

Describing the state's progress, he added, "Nitish Kumar ji has brought Bihar, a failed state with a crippled law and order situation, to a point where the state possesses all the qualifications to become a developed state today."

Confidence in Continued Development

He also expressed confidence in continued development under the new leadership, saying, "In the next leap, we will undoubtedly find ourselves in the ranks of the prosperous states of the country."

Referring to statements by Samrat Chaudhary, he added, "Samrat Chaudhary ji, who has been working with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji for a long time, has also said that he will lead Bihar forward on the path shown by Nitish Kumar ji."

He further said, "All the programs started by Nitish Kumar ji will be given a practical shape."

Samrat Choudhary: Bihar's First BJP Chief Minister

Marking a historic shift in the state's political landscape, Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday.

Centralised Power with Key Ministries

In a sweeping consolidation of power, the 57-year-old leader has retained the critical Home Ministry and assumed control over 29 departments, signalling an era of centralised leadership as he succeeds Nitish Kumar's 21-year tenure.

By retaining the Home Ministry, Choudhary keeps a firm grip on law and order, police administration, and state security. His portfolio includes Agriculture, Health, Tourism, Art and Culture and Sports and others.

To balance the coalition, JD(U) veterans Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. (ANI)