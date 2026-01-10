JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad distanced the party from KC Tyagi's demand for a Bharat Ratna for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, calling it a personal statement. Prasad stated that the party has no connection to Tyagi's remarks.

Ranjan stressed Nitish Kumar's good health, adding that KC Tyagi's statements are made in a personal capacity and have no connection to the party. "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is healthy. He is continuously serving the people of the state... He (KC Tyagi) has absolutely no connection to the party's activities... His statements are made in a personal capacity, and the party has no connection to them," Rajeev Ranjan Prasad told ANI.

Tyagi's 'Personal' Demand

Earlier on Friday, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi called for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to Nitish Kumar. He said that the Bihar CM is among the founding members of the National Democratic Alliance and PM Narendra Modi had conferred Bharat Ratna on late Chaudhary Charan Singh and late Karpoori Thakur. We extend our gratitude. "PM Narendra Modi had conferred Bharat Ratna on late Chaudhary Charan Singh and late Karpoori Thakur. We extend our gratitude. Nitish Kumar is one of the most fantastic leaders associated with the socialist movement who is still alive. He is one of the founders of NDA. He is 'sushasan babu'. We have urged that he too should award with the Bharat Ratna while he is still alive," Tyagi told ANI.

Recent Bharat Ratna Recipients

Earlier in February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Along with them, MS Swaminathan, also known as the father of the green revolution, will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award.

Meanwhile, in January 2024, the Union Government conferred the Bharat Ratna on former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur for his contributions and recognition of his lifelong work for social justice and the marginalised. (ANI)