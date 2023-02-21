Javed Akhtar's BIG statement during Pakistan visit, says '26/11 attackers roaming free'

Javed Akhtar's comments are being widely circulated on social media. Some called it his "surgical strike" in Pakistan. Actor Kangana Ranaut was one among those who cheered the renowned lyricist for his remarks in Pakistan.

A video of renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar's blunt comments in Pakistan over 26/11 terrorists "roaming free" in the country and the bitterness in the hearts of Indians is making rounds on social media. Last week, the celebrated writer visited Pakistan for a festival in Lahore in memory of legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

During an interaction, Javed spoke about defusing tension between the two countries and said Pakistan couldn't blame Indians for being angry.

Responding to someone in the audience saying, "You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren't just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?"

Also read: Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera

Javed Akhtar replied, "We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, that should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is anger in the Hindustani's heart, you can't complain."

"When Faiz Sahab visited, he was received like a very important visitor. It was broadcast all over. We hosted big functions of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan. You (Pakistan) never organized a function for Lata Mangeshkar?" Javed Akhtar said, drawing claps from the gathering.

Also read: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC's decision on February 22

Javed Akhtar's comments are being widely circulated on social media. Some called it his "surgical strike" in Pakistan. Actor Kangana Ranaut was one among those who cheered the renowned lyricist for his remarks in Pakistan.

In a tweet, Kangana Ranaut said, "When I listen to Javed Saab's poetry, I wonder how blessed he is by Goddess Saraswati. But there must be something pure in the person for God to bless them. Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab. Ghar mein ghuss ke maara (you beat them in their own backyard)."