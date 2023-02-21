Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Javed Akhtar's BIG statement during Pakistan visit, says '26/11 attackers roaming free'

    Javed Akhtar's comments are being widely circulated on social media. Some called it his "surgical strike" in Pakistan. Actor Kangana Ranaut was one among those who cheered the renowned lyricist for his remarks in Pakistan.

    Javed Akhtar's BIG statement during Pakistan visit, says '26/11 attackers roaming free' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    A video of renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar's blunt comments in Pakistan over 26/11 terrorists "roaming free" in the country and the bitterness in the hearts of Indians is making rounds on social media. Last week, the celebrated writer visited Pakistan for a festival in Lahore in memory of legendary Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

    During an interaction, Javed spoke about defusing tension between the two countries and said Pakistan couldn't blame Indians for being angry.

    Responding to someone in the audience saying, "You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren't just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?"

    Also read: Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera

    Javed Akhtar replied, "We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, that should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is anger in the Hindustani's heart, you can't complain."

    "When Faiz Sahab visited, he was received like a very important visitor. It was broadcast all over. We hosted big functions of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan. You (Pakistan) never organized a function for Lata Mangeshkar?" Javed Akhtar said, drawing claps from the gathering.

    Also read: Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC's decision on February 22

    Javed Akhtar's comments are being widely circulated on social media. Some called it his "surgical strike" in Pakistan. Actor Kangana Ranaut was one among those who cheered the renowned lyricist for his remarks in Pakistan.

    In a tweet, Kangana Ranaut said, "When I listen to Javed Saab's poetry, I wonder how blessed he is by Goddess Saraswati. But there must be something pure in the person for God to bless them. Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab. Ghar mein ghuss ke maara (you beat them in their own backyard)."

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Digital payments will soon overtake cash transactions in India: PM Modi on UPI-PayNow link AJR

    Digital payments will soon overtake cash transactions in India: PM Modi on UPI-PayNow link

    Tamil Nadu BJP goes on hunger strike against DMK leader's over soldier killing - adt

    Tamil Nadu BJP goes on hunger strike against DMK leader's over soldier killing

    Kerala farmer on study tour goes missing in Israel, manhunt launched

    Kerala farmer on govt-funded study tour goes missing in Israel

    Hyderabad 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera AJR

    Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera

    Coming generations will remember what India did for us Turkish man told officer part of Operation Dost gcw

    'Coming generations will remember what India did for us...' Turkish man told officer part of 'Operation Dost'

    Recent Stories

    UPI-PayNow launched: know transaction limit, who can use, how it works, other details - adt

    UPI-PayNow launched: know transaction limit, who can use, how it works, other details

    When Malaika Arora driver leaked her private details to her ex husband Arbaaz Khan driver RBA

    When Malaika Arora’s driver leaked her private details to her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s driver

    Rishab Shetty pens heartfelt note on winning Dadasaheb Phalke award for Most Promising Actor; know details vma

    Rishab Shetty pens heartfelt note on winning Dadasaheb Phalke award for Most Promising Actor; know details

    Digital payments will soon overtake cash transactions in India: PM Modi on UPI-PayNow link AJR

    Digital payments will soon overtake cash transactions in India: PM Modi on UPI-PayNow link

    Fully fit and preparing well for IPL 2023 - Deepak Chahar on his comeback from twin injury setbacks-ayh

    'Fully fit and preparing well for IPL 2023' - Deepak Chahar on his comeback from twin injury setbacks

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon