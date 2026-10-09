Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, recently stepped into the vibrant world of Bollywood during his visit to Film City in Mumbai, where he witnessed the filmmaking process up close.

Japan's Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, recently stepped into the vibrant world of Bollywood during his visit to Film City in Mumbai, where he witnessed the filmmaking process up close. The visit offered him a glimpse into India's thriving film industry and underscored the growing scope for entertainment collaboration between Japan and India.

Sharing his experience on X, Ono expressed excitement at watching Bollywood film production firsthand, describing the experience as an opportunity to discover the essence of Indian cinema.

He wrote, "Thrilled to witness firsthand the production of Bollywood films and experience the very essence of Indian cinema."

Scroll to load tweet…

The ambassador also highlighted the potential to strengthen ties between the two countries through the entertainment industry. As Japan and India prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year, he expressed hope for deeper cooperation in this field.

Ono's visit to Film City reflected his interest in exploring India's cinematic landscape while building stronger cultural and creative connections between the two nations. With both countries looking ahead to the milestone anniversary, closer collaboration in entertainment could offer another avenue to deepen their longstanding partnership.