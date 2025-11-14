On Nov 15, 2025, PM Narendra Modi will preside over Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Gujarat, marking Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary. He will unveil Central and State development projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore in Narmada district.

Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh is being celebrated across India to honour the valour and invaluable contribution of tribal heroes.

PM Modi to Lead National Celebration in Gujarat

On November 15, 2025, the Central Government will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda with a national-level celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Gujarat's Narmada district, to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will be held at Dediapada, where the Prime Minister, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will unveil development projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore of the Central and State Governments.

Cultural Welcome and Visit to Devmogra Dham

As part of the celebration, the Prime Minister will visit the revered Devmogra Dham nestled in the Satpuda hills to worship the Goddess, who is deeply revered by the tribal community. Tribal artists from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat will welcome the Prime Minister in their traditional attire, according to a release issued by the Gujarat government.

Over Rs 9,700 Crore in Development Projects

To accelerate Gujarat's development, the Central Government will present development projects worth Rs 7667 crore, and the State Government will present development projects worth Rs 2,112 crore to the state. In the evening, a special play on the life of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda will be staged at Ekta Nagar. The program will be broadcast live across 23 talukas in the tribal districts, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering.

Projects Under PM-JANMAN and DAJGUA

Under PM-JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), various development works will be inaugurated in tribal areas, namely, one lakh houses, tap water connections for 10,000 households, 228 multi-purpose centres, and 42 Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

Additionally, a Centre of Competence at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh and an Administrative/Training Building for the Tribal Research Institute at Imphal, Manipur.

State-Level Celebrations and Initiatives

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government organised Jan Jatiya Gaurav Rath Yatra across 14 tribal districts of Gujarat. The Yatra follows two routes: Umargam to Ekta Nagar and Ambaji to Ekta Nagar, and concluded on November 13, 2025, at Ekta Nagar.

As part of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh 2025 celebrations, organisers held a national-level one-day Colloquy on the life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Ekta Nagar on November 1, 2025. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a pavilion showcasing the life and legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, along with 10 stalls promoting and selling traditional tribal handicrafts and culinary delicacies.