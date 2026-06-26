The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Vadodara on June 29-30 will showcase Central Gujarat's handicrafts, with a special focus on the GI-tagged Pithora art. It aims to provide a global stage for artisans under the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Central Gujarat region, scheduled to be held in Vadodara on June 29 and 30, is set to provide a global platform for the region's traditional handicrafts, with a special focus on the GI-tagged Pithora art. According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat@2047', these state-of-the-art heritage products are being promoted through the 'Vocal for Local' initiative. By showcasing various Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products from Central Gujarat, the upcoming VGRC aims to provide a global stage for traditional artisans and entrepreneurs, connecting them directly with international markets. Among others, Pithora art from the Central Gujarat region will be showcased at the Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition, to be organised alongside the VGRC at the same venue from 29th June to 3rd July 2026.

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From Ritual to Livelihood: The Evolution of Pithora Art

A GI tag is a powerful mark of authenticity, recognising a product that possesses a unique reputation and quality tied strictly to its specific place of origin. What began as ancient cave depictions has transitioned from the sacred mud walls of tribal huts onto canvas, paper, and other contemporary media. Originally practised as a ritualistic necessity by the Rathwa, Bhil, and Bhilala communities across Chhotaudepur, Vadodara, and Panchmahal districts, this vibrant tradition is breaking old boundaries to achieve unprecedented economic empowerment. The CMO stated that this transition to portable canvas has democratised the craft while opening doors for a new generation of independent artists. By respecting traditional boundaries on domestic walls, contemporary creators have mastered the complex iconography on paper, transforming a rigid ritual into a practical, inclusive livelihood that commands global artistic recognition.

Institutional Support and Economic Empowerment

To preserve this heritage as concrete housing replaces traditional mud huts, the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd. (GSHHDC) provides robust institutional support through cluster developments and direct artwork purchases under its renowned 'Garvi Gurjari' brand. Over the past five years, GSHHDC has purchased artwork worth Rs 6.2 lakh directly from Pithora artisans, leading to a steady 15-30% rise in artisan income. Today, the corporation engages with five master artisans directly while supporting thousands of rural families indirectly.

Highlighting the impact of these initiatives, Naran Rathwa, an artisan from Chhotaudepur, said, "The workshops, live demonstrations, fairs, etc, conducted by Garvi Gurjari are very helpful. Earlier, our livelihood was solely dependent on the work that we did in the village. Now, due to exposure to Garvi Gurjari, our income has increased, and its sources have expanded."

Garvi Gurjari's other support initiatives include providing transport and stall subsidies, and facilitating live crafting demonstrations to connect directly with buyers. Additionally, regular design development workshops are conducted to equip artists with modern production methodologies, helping them diversify into profitable commercial segments like wall art, lamps, and home decor. The corporation is also harnessing digital storytelling campaigns like 'Made in Gujarat Handicraft Story' across social media channels to directly boost online sales of Pithora painting.

An Artisan's Perspective: The Impact of 'Garvi Gurjari'

Commending these institutional efforts, Padma Shri Awardee and master Pithora artisan Paresh Rathwa said, "Garvi Gurjari, our pride of Gujarat, has not only promoted Pithora art but has made me and my fellow local artisans truly self-reliant. The organisation has undertaken a monumental effort to carry the glorious heritage of my tribal community and the very fragrance of our soil to every corner of the world. By introducing our ancient art to the market with a fresh, modern perspective, Garvi Gurjari has also successfully attracted the younger generation toward our culture. My association with the brand has given me a new vision to understand marketing and consumer preferences; as an artist, it is through Garvi Gurjari that I have found the true value and respect for my craft."

Reflecting on the journey from 'Walls to the World', he added, "Garvi Gurjari has given a global canvas to our sacred Pithora art, which was once confined strictly to the walls of domestic homes. They have proudly displayed to the world the sanctity of the Pithora painting as a profound symbol of tribal culture, nature, and faith. By partnering with Garvi Gurjari, the Pithora artists of our community have not only earned a sustainable livelihood, but have also gained a unique, distinct respect for their heritage."

Preserving Essence, Embracing Modernity

While Gujarat's Pithora art secured its GI tag in 2021, the CMO stated that each creator alters colour symmetries, borders, and contemporary motifs in a subtle manner to give their work an individual signature. As a result, no two paintings are identical. The scenery changes--featuring anything from an ancient bow and arrow to a modern police jeep--but the core essence remains intact: a lucrative prayer for harmony between the human, the natural, and the divine. (ANI)