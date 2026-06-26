On International Day Against Drug Abuse, Himachal Pradesh Police destroyed narcotics worth Rs 4.25 crore in Kangra. The destroyed substances, including 15 kg of hash and 900 g of heroin, were seized in 73 different cases since 2014.

Himachal Police Destroys Drugs Worth Rs 4.25 Crore

While observing the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Himachal Pradesh Police has destroyed narcotics worth Rs 4.25 crore in a scientific way in the 'Suraksha bio-sanitiser' plant in Dhugiyri village of Kangra district.

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Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra, Kulbhushan Verma, said the police have destroyed drugs seized in various cases since 2014. "We are here to observe International Day Against Drug Abuse and on this day we have destroyed drugs and narcotics which have been seized in various cases since 2014 and have also been decided by the court of law, so today we destroyed the drugs worth rupees 4.24 crore in a scientific manner here in a 'Suraksha bio-sanitiser' plant in Dhugiyari village of Kangra district," he said.

The destroyed substance includes 15 kg of hash, 900 g of heroin, poppy husk and a few plants of opium plants and this all was seized in 73 different cases in Kangra district.

Amit Shah Calls for Crackdown on Drug Networks

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked states to adopt a "detect, deduct and destroy" strategy against drug trafficking networks, calling for a ruthless crackdown on cartels and kingpins while advocating a compassionate approach towards victims of addiction. Addressing the 10th Apex-Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), Shah stressed that the next three years would be decisive in India's fight against narcotics and urged states to strengthen coordination, real-time intelligence sharing and enforcement against drug syndicates "Today, our country stands at such a delicate juncture in the battle against narcotics that the coming three years will determine whether addiction conquers us or we conquer addiction. For the future of our nation over the next 100 years, we must collectively fight this with unwavering resolve. For this, all governments must come together on a single platform. We must also include saints who guide the public, youth who shape the future, and the power of motherhood," Shah said.

Significance of International Day Against Drug Abuse

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations International Day observed on June 26 every year. This day aims to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drug use and to fight against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. This day has been observed since 1989. June 26 was chosen to commemorate Lin Zexu's (Chinese political philosopher and politician) dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25, 1839, just before the First Opium War in China. (ANI)