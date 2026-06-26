Bengaluru Police arrested two people, the victims' elder daughter and her friend, for a triple murder in Seegehalli. A couple and their teenage daughter were found stabbed on June 22 after an argument at the accused's flat.

The Bengaluru City Police have arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the triple murder reported from an apartment in Seegehalli under KR Puram Police Station limits, police said.

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The murders came to light on June 22, 2026, when three members of a family, Soma Sundar, fifty-two, his wife Muthu Laxmi, forty-eight, and their teenage daughter, were found stabbed multiple times in a flat in Seegehalli. A case was subsequently registered at the KR Puram Police Station and 10 special teams were formed to trace the accused.

According to police, the three victims had gone to the flat of the accused, their elder daughter, the previous evening. The accused and her friend had been staying together in the flat for the past two months. Police said an argument is believed to have occurred, following which the stabbing took place.

Investigation and Arrests

During the probe, police examined the case from multiple angles and secured the prime accused, a woman, from Puducherry on June 24. During interrogation, she allegedly confessed to murdering three of her family members in conspiracy with her friend and disclosed details of his involvement. The woman was produced before the court on June 25, which remanded her to fifteen days of police custody for further investigation.

Based on information obtained from her and evidence collected, police tracked the movements of her absconding friend. After an intensive search, he was also secured in Puducherry on June 25. During interrogation, he too allegedly confessed to his involvement in the triple murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) Saidulu Adavath said further investigation was in progress.

Police Appeal to Media and Public

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Police noted that details of the case were being circulated on social media and aired by news channels, which were hampering the ongoing investigation. The public and the media have been requested not to publish, broadcast or circulate any information related to the case until an official statement is issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City. (ANI)