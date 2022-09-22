Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jammu-Srinagar highway to be closed for 4 hours every day till September 27: Here's why

    Chief secretary AK Mehta has approved the move to enable the authorities to carry out repairs for the next five days, particularly in the context of incidents of shooting stones.

    Jammu-Srinagar highway to be closed for 4 hours every day till September 27: Here's why AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 8:16 PM IST

    Senior officials on Thursday said that the Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain closed to traffic for four hours daily till September 27 to undertake repairs in various landslide-prone areas. Officials said the 270km-long highway will be closed from 3am to 7am from Friday morning.

    The chief secretary also told the officers concerned to ensure that the movement of fruit-laden trucks is not disrupted and give them priority over other vehicles.

    He also told officers to complete the double laning of stretches between Banihal and Ramban and its subsequent black topping within a period of 10 days.

    The chief secretary has asked officials to look for different scientific methods such as the use of GPS technology and others for better management of traffic and procure road safety gear.

    He also told officers to complete the double-laning of the stretch between Banihal and Ramban and its black-topping within 10 days.

    Information regarding the logistics procured for the repair work was also shared. The meeting was informed that the procurement of 213 bikes (one for each police station), 110 Royal Enfield bikes, 23 cranes, 20 mobile vehicle interceptors, 16 highway patrolling vehicles has been completed and their retrofitting is going on for their customised use.

    An amount of Rs 1.52 crore is being spent on acquiring of other traffic equipment. National Highway 44 (NH 44) is the longest-running major north–south National Highway in India. It starts from Srinagar and terminates in Kanyakumari.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 8:16 PM IST
