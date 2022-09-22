Prefer to die in democratic India than artificial China: Dalai Lama

In Dharamshala, Dalai Lama, via his Facebook video, said, "I told former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that I would live another 15-20 years, without a doubt. I prefer to die in India. India is surrounded by people who show love, not something artificial."

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Thursday said that he would rather die surrounded by the genuine and loving people of India, a free and open democracy, than among 'artificial' Chinese officials. He made these remarks during a two-day dialogue with youth leaders at his residence in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, at an event organised by the US Institute of Peace (USIP).

"I told former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that I will live another 15-20 years, without a doubt. I prefer to die in India. India is surrounded by people who show love, not something artificial. If I die surrounded by Chinese officials, it will be too artificial. I'd rather die in this country with a free democracy," said Dalai Lama.

"At the time of death... one should be surrounded by trusted friends who truly show you genuine feelings," he said in a Facebook video.

The Dalai Lama, revered worldwide for his enlightened spiritual teachings and astute political views, is generally regarded with suspicion by Chinese authorities. The Chinese authorities frequently regard him as a divisive and separatist figure. When China illegally occupied Tibet in the 1950s, the Tibetan Spiritual Leader was forced to seek refuge in India. The Dalai Lama attempted to advocate for a middle-ground negotiation with China to resolve the Tibet issue peacefully.

The Indian government's stance on the Dalai Lama has been unequivocal and consistent. He is a revered religious leader held in high regard by the people of India. In India, he has complete freedom to carry out his religious activities.

The Dalai Lama returned to New Delhi last month after a three-year absence. He returned to the national capital after a month in Ladakh. The Dalai Lama is a global icon who promotes democracy and freedom for his own country and the entire world.

The Dalai Lama relinquished his role as spiritual leader of more than 7 million Tibetan Buddhists because of Chinese aggression and has lived in exile for decades.

