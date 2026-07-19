Jammu Police and NDRF rescued youths stranded in the Tawi River. In response to heavy rainfall, a monsoon disaster control room has been established in Katra, and the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been suspended as a precautionary measure.

Youths Rescued from Tawi River

Jammu Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday rescued a group of youths who were stranded in the middle of the Tawi River during a joint rescue operation, officials said.

According to the police, the rescue team safely evacuated all those stranded without any casualties. Police officer Viktram Bhau, who was part of the rescue team, said the operation was launched after local residents alerted the authorities about the incident.

"Three people were rescued after residents alerted the authorities. Police and SDRF teams carried out a two-to-three-hour rescue operation and brought them back," Bhau said.

The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the police and disaster response teams, who managed to bring the stranded youths to safety after an operation lasting around two to three hours.

Monsoon Control Room Set Up in Katra

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, in view of the prevailing monsoon conditions and the risk of emergencies arising from heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, waterlogging and road blockages, the Sub-Divisional Administration Katra has constituted a Control Room for Monsoon Disaster Management to ensure prompt response and effective coordination.

As per an order issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra, Piyush Dhotra (JKAS), the Control Room will function under the overall supervision of Tehsildar Katra, Jatinder Singh, in close coordination with police, PWD, health, power, Jal Shakti, municipal authorities and other concerned departments.

The Control Room will maintain a round-the-clock watch over the monsoon situation, receive and record reports regarding heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, damage to property and disruption of roads, electricity and drinking water supply. It will also ensure timely communication of situation reports to higher authorities for necessary action. Residents and other stakeholders can contact the Katra Monsoon Control Room at 01991-295681 in case of any rain-related emergency or for reporting incidents requiring immediate attention.

Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has also been temporarily suspended due to prevailing adverse weather conditions in Katra and the Trikuta Hills. The pilgrimage was temporarily halted as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees amid inclement weather. (ANI)