Gujarat's Forest Department has translocated 50 spotted deer from Sasan Gir to Surat's Mandvi Forest Range. The move aims to boost the prey base for carnivores, improve biodiversity, and reduce human-wildlife conflict in South Gujarat.

In a major wildlife conservation initiative aimed at improving ecosystem health and mitigating human-wildlife conflict, Gujarat Forest Department has translocated 50 spotted deer (Axis axis) from the Sasan Gir Wildlife Division to the Mandvi Forest Range in Surat district.

The initiative is intended to strengthen the natural prey base for carnivores, enhance biodiversity, and support long-term ecological balance in South Gujarat.

According to a release, the translocation was carried out in three phases between May and June this year. A total of 21 spotted deer were released on May 23, followed by 16 on June 18 and another 13 on June 24, taking the total number relocated to 50.

A Vision for Coexistence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised that wildlife conservation and development can go hand in hand and that both people and wildlife must thrive together. Guided by this vision, the Gujarat Government has been implementing a range of science-based forest conservation initiatives aimed at protecting biodiversity while promoting human-wildlife coexistence.

Strengthening Prey Base to Reduce Conflict

"Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Forest Department is implementing a range of science-based conservation measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict. Strengthening the natural prey base in forest habitats is a key component of this strategy. The translocation, carried out under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, is part of the state's long-term efforts to restore ecological balance by increasing herbivore populations in suitable forest landscapes," said Arjun Modhwadia, Gujarat's Minister for Forests and Environment, according to the release.

"A healthy prey base enables predators to meet their food requirements within forest habitats, reducing the likelihood of their movement into human-dominated areas in search of prey. This, in turn, can help lower the incidence of human-wildlife conflict," said Pravin Mali, Minister of State for Forests and Environment.

Supporting Conservation Interventions

"The initiative builds on a series of conservation interventions already undertaken in the Mandvi Forest Range. The Forest Department has established a spotted deer breeding centre to augment local herbivore populations and a jungle fowl breeding centre to diversify the prey base while enriching avian biodiversity," said Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden.

Conflict Response and Habitat Preparation

"To strengthen conflict response mechanisms, the department has also deployed a dedicated Quick Response Team (QRT) equipped with modern rescue equipment to respond promptly to wildlife emergencies and ensure the safety of both local communities and wild animals," said Puneet Nayyar, Conservator of Forests, Surat Circle.

Before the translocation, forest officials carried out detailed habitat assessments to identify sites capable of sustaining the released animals. To ensure year-round water availability, the department developed 10 permanent water points across the release area, providing reliable drinking water for the deer," Puneet Nayyar added.

Intensive Post-Release Monitoring

The Forest Department has also established an intensive post-release monitoring programme. Dedicated forest guards and trained trackers are conducting continuous field monitoring, while strategically placed camera traps are being used to assess the deer's movements, habitat use, health, and survival in the wild, the release noted.

Forest officials said the initiative represents an important step towards strengthening the ecological resilience of the Surat Forest Division. By improving the natural prey base through science-based wildlife management, the department aims to promote biodiversity conservation while contributing to long-term human-wildlife conflict mitigation in South Gujarat.

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