Northeast Frontier Railway will commission an advanced signalling system at New Jalpaiguri Yard from July 26-28. The work will lead to the cancellation, partial cancellation, rescheduling, and diversion of several train services, including Vande Bharat.

Northeast Frontier Railway has achieved another significant milestone in its journey towards modernising railway infrastructure with the commissioning of the Multi Section Digital Axle Counter (MSDAC) at New Jalpaiguri Yard under Katihar Division. The commissioning work is scheduled to be undertaken from July 26 to 28.

"This advanced signalling system will significantly enhance train detection capabilities, strengthen operational safety, improve reliability and facilitate smoother train movements through one of the busiest railway yards in the region," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said.

Train services affected by commissioning work

He further said that, to facilitate the commissioning work, a few train services will be temporarily regulated.

Cancellation of train

Train No. 55749/55750 (New Jalpaiguri - Haldibari - New Jalpaiguri) Passenger commencing journey on July 28 will remain cancelled.

Partial cancellation of trains

Train No. 22301 (Howrah - New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express, commencing journey on July 28, will be short-terminated at Kishanganj. Consequently, the service between Kishanganj and New Jalpaiguri will remain cancelled.

Train No. 22302 (New Jalpaiguri - Howrah) Vande Bharat Express, commencing its journey on July 28, will originate from Kishanganj. Consequently, the service between New Jalpaiguri and Kishanganj will remain cancelled.

Rescheduling of trains

Train No. 14037 (Silchar - New Delhi) Express, commencing journey on July 27, will depart from Silchar at 21:10 hrs instead of 19:10 hrs.

Train No. 12510 (Guwahati - SMVT Bengaluru) Express, commencing its journey on July 28, will depart from Guwahati at 07:45 hrs instead of 06:15 hrs.

Train No. 13142 (New Alipurduar - Sealdah) Express, commencing its journey on July 28, will depart from New Alipurduar at 12:50 hrs instead of 11:50 hrs.

Diversion of trains

Train Nos. 20504 and 12424 (New Delhi - Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express, Train Nos. 20505 and 12423 (Dibrugarh - New Delhi) Rajdhani Express and Train No. 20501 (Agartala - Anand Vihar Terminal) Tejas Rajdhani Express commencing journey on July 27, will be diverted via Aluabari Road -Thakurganj-Siliguri - Gulma. During the diversion, these trains will bypass New Jalpaiguri and make a temporary stoppage at Siliguri Junction.

Regulation of train

Train No. 15631 (Barmer - Guwahati) Express commencing journey on July 26 may be regulated by approximately 60 minutes from its scheduled time.

"The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said. (ANI)