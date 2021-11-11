  • Facebook
    Jammu-Kashmir: One unidentified terrorist killed, encounter underway in Kulgam

    According to Kashmir Zone Police, the operation is underway, further details are awaited.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Srinagar, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 4:31 PM IST
    Security forces on Thursday neutralised One unidentified terrorist during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area. According to Kashmir Zone Police, the operation is underway, further details are awaited.

    A senior police officer told news agency KNO that an unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight while the operation is ongoing in the area. Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 9 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

    This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 4:31 PM IST
