Jammu-Kashmir: IMD sounds avalanche alert, heavy to very heavy snow predicted

An official of the MET department said moderate snowfall was reported from most areas in south and central Kashmir.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The IMD in a statement predicted further increase in rain/snow intensity as the day progresses with the main intensity of heavy to very heavy rain/snow during today night and tomorrow on Saturday.

An official of the MET department said moderate snowfall was reported from most areas in south and central Kashmir.

“The intensity of the snowfall is going to be heavy tonight and tomorrow. The weather is likely to improve from Sunday,” the official said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The snowfall, which began late in the afternoon, forced cancellation of several flights to Srinagar airport, they said. Of the 37 scheduled flights, 23 had operated till the snowfall began, they added.

Also read: Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah scoffs at cancellation of flights due to poor visibility at Srinagar int'l airport

People living in the mountain districts of the valley and in Chenab region have been advised not to venture out unnecessarily, the official added.

The authorities have issued an avalanche alert for snowbound hilly areas of Kashmir.

The Srinagar office warned the weather system may affect surface and air transportation, mainly on Saturday.

“It may cause avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots,” it said while urging people not to venture in avalanche prone areas, follow traffic advisory seriously as well as maintain proper ventilation of their rooms.