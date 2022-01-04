  • Facebook
    Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah scoffs at cancellation of flights due to poor visibility at Srinagar int'l airport

    Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said travel in to and out from the Kashmir valley in winter is not a pleasant experience.

    Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah scoffs at cancellation of flights due to poor visibility at Srinagar int'l airport
    Srinagar, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
    Authorities at the Srinagar airport canceled 34 flights due to poor visibility caused by rains and snowfall in Kashmir, amid a massive tourist rush to the Valley. Former Chief Minister and National Conference Vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday scoffed at cancellation of flights due to poor visibility at Srinagar “international airport” and said travel in to and out from the Kashmir valley in winter is not a pleasant experience.

    Taking to a micro blogging site twitter, Abdullah wrote, “Our international airport has no landing aids that enable runway to remain open when visibility dips. We make such a big deal about tourism & investment promotion now imagine the plight of those tourists who’ve sat all day outside the terminal &watched their flights get cancelled.”

    “Not to mention the locals who will have their tickets cancelled & be told to buy fresh ones with fares that touch the stratosphere. Travel in to & out from the valley in winter is not a pleasant experience.” Omar said in another tweet.

     

