Two people were killed and two others injured after their vehicle plunged into a river in Bhaderwah, Jammu and Kashmir. A couple died in the incident, while two youths were rescued by police and are reported to be in stable condition.

Police Detail Rescue Operation

According to the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bhaderwah, police teams rushed to the spot within minutes of receiving information about the accident. Upon reaching the site, they found a couple seated in the front seats of the vehicle unconscious, while two youths seated in the rear were conscious and later shifted to a nearby hospital.

He further stated that two young men aged between 21 and 25 years were found conscious in the back seat of the vehicle. "Within two to three minutes, we received information about the incident and our police station team immediately rushed to the spot. Along with that, we informed the hospital, ambulance services, and the medical team, who also reached the scene. When our team went down to the accident site, we found two people seated in the front seats--a man aged around 47 years and a woman aged about 45 years. Both were unconscious," the police official said.

"In the back seats, there were two young men aged between 21 and 25 years who were conscious. We rescued them from the vehicle and immediately shifted them to the hospital, where their condition is currently reported to be stable. However, the husband and wife who were in the front seats unfortunately succumbed," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)