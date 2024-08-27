J&K polls 2024: National Conference releases list of 32 candidates; Omar Abdullah to contest from Ganderbal

Ganderbal holds significant importance for the National Conference, as it has been a stronghold for the Abdullah family for generations. The seat was first won by NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1977, followed by his son, Farooq Abdullah, who secured victories in 1983, 1987, and 1996.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Tuesday (August 27) announced the names of 32 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory. Among the prominent names is former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who will be contesting from the Ganderbal Assembly constituency.

Ganderbal holds significant importance for the National Conference, as it has been a stronghold for the Abdullah family for generations. The seat was first won by NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1977, followed by his son, Farooq Abdullah, who secured victories in 1983, 1987, and 1996. Omar Abdullah continued the family legacy by winning the seat in 2008. In 2014, the Ganderbal seat was claimed by Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, who won on a National Conference ticket after previous unsuccessful attempts with the Congress.

Previously, Omar Abdullah had declared in July 2020 that he would not contest Assembly elections until Jammu and Kashmir's full statehood was restored, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading of the state to a Union Territory. However, he reconsidered his decision after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on August 16.

The National Conference's announcement of candidates comes as part of a broader seat-sharing agreement with the Congress. The pact allows the National Conference to contest 51 seats and Congress to contest 32, with a friendly contest on five seats. Additionally, two seats have been reserved for their allies, the CPI(M) and the National Panthers Party.

The alliance between the National Conference and Congress was formalized after a meeting between Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge at Kharge's residence in Gupkar. The collaboration between these parties is seen as a strategic move to strengthen their position in the upcoming elections.

