Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat floods: Seven killed, over 6,000 evacuated amid continuous downpour; reservoirs on high alert

    According to officials, the fatalities took place on Monday in various districts. Four people died in separate wall collapse incidents in Gandhinagar, Kheda, and Vadodara districts, while one person was killed by a falling tree and two others drowned in Anand district.

    Gujarat floods: Seven killed, over 6,000 evacuated amid continuous downpour; reservoirs on high alert AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 3:12 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    As many as seven people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Gujarat as heavy rainfall continued to lash the state for the third consecutive day on Tuesday (August 27), causing widespread disruption and flooding in low-lying areas. The relentless downpour has forced authorities to relocate more than 6,000 residents to safer locations as water levels in rivers and dams have risen dangerously.

    According to officials, the fatalities took place on Monday in various districts. Four people died in separate wall collapse incidents in Gandhinagar, Kheda, and Vadodara districts, while one person was killed by a falling tree and two others drowned in Anand district.

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men?

    As a precautionary measure, district administrations in Panchmahal, Navsari, Valsad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Kheda, Gandhinagar, Botad, and Aravali have evacuated hundreds of people from vulnerable areas. Panchmahal district alone relocated around 2,000 people, while 1,000 were moved in Vadodara, 1,200 in Navsari, and 800 in Valsad, among other affected areas.

    The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported that Gujarat has already received nearly 100 percent of its average annual rainfall, with the regions of Kutch, Saurashtra, and south Gujarat recording more than 100 percent of their seasonal average.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for isolated extremely heavy rainfall across much of the state on Tuesday, with the Saurashtra-Kutch region expected to face particularly intense rains on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted to continue across the state through Thursday.

    Nabanna Abhijan Rally: Police deploy tear gas, water cannons in clash with protesters (WATCH)

    In the 24 hours ending at 6 am on Tuesday, Tankara taluka in Morbi district recorded the highest rainfall at 347 mm, followed by Morva Hadaf in Panchmahal with 346 mm, Nadiad in Kheda with 327 mm, Borsad in Anand with 318 mm, Vadodara taluka with 316 mm, and Anand taluka with 314 mm. The SEOC noted that 24 out of 251 talukas received over 200 mm of rainfall, and 91 talukas recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall during this period.

    Rajkot city experienced severe flooding as a fresh spell of rain battered the area on Tuesday morning, with 142 mm of rainfall recorded in just four hours since 6 am. Other districts, including Surendranagar, Kheda, and Devbhumi Dwarka, also faced heavy rains in the morning hours.

    The state government has issued a high alert for 96 reservoirs that are currently flowing above danger levels, and a warning has been issued for 19 reservoirs that are near their danger marks.

    Viral video: Patient attacks woman doctor in Andhra Hospital; grabs hair and bangs head (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nabanna Abhijan rally: Sadhu braving water cannon, waving India flag becomes symbol of Kolkata protest (WATCH) snt

    Nabanna Abhijan rally: Sadhu braving water cannon, waving India flag becomes symbol of Kolkata protest (WATCH)

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi in Delhi; submits detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslides anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi in Delhi; submits detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslides

    Janmashtami celebrations trigger Rs 25000 crore business boom across India: Report anr

    Janmashtami celebrations trigger Rs 25,000 crore business boom across India: Report

    Rain, rusted nuts & bolts, ignored engineer's warning: How Malvan's Shivaji statue collapsed in just 8 months shk

    Rain, rusted nuts & bolts, ignored engineer's warning: How Malvan's Shivaji statue collapsed in just 8 months

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee vkp

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee

    Recent Stories

    Want to track your ITR refund status online here is how to do it gcw

    Want to track your ITR refund status online? Here’s how to do it

    What is a 404 Error Page not found vkp

    What is a 404 Error: Page not found?

    Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Bollywood celebs; fashionable looks ATG

    Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Bollywood celebs; fashionable looks

    Actor Asha Sharath breaks silence on Siddique's misconduct rumours, calls for harmony in film industry dmn

    Actor Asha Sharath breaks silence on Siddique misconduct rumours, calls for harmony in film industry

    Georgina Rodriguez net worth check cristiano ronaldo girlfriend salary income car collection and more gcw

    Georgina Rodriguez net worth: Check Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend salary, car collection and more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon